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Liverpool are lining up a January move for 17-year-old Ajax sensation Abdellah Ouazane to provide attacking cover for in-form playmaker Florian Wirtz. With recruitment chief Julian Ward accelerating plans to support the German international, the lifelong Reds supporter has emerged as a serious target ahead of the winter transfer window.

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Ward accelerates January playmaker search

As reported by Anfield Watch, Liverpool's recruitment team have shortlisted Ouazane alongside Wael Mohya and Gilberto Mora as they seek a reliable deputy for Wirtz. Although the club are delighted with Wirtz's recent form, Ward knows the German cannot carry the creative burden alone. The Reds are therefore intensifying efforts to secure a back-up playmaker when the transfer window reopens.

Teenage prodigy dreams of Anfield

Widely regarded as one of the finest prospects to emerge from Ajax's prestigious academy in the past decade, Ouazane has already made history for club and country. Standing at 6ft tall, the 17-year-old is the fourth-youngest player to score for Ajax in the Eredivisie this century and the youngest goalscorer in the history of Morocco's senior national team.

While currently deployed as a left-sided attacker in Amsterdam, he is a traditional No. 10 who has also operated as a No. 8 at youth level. Praised for his technical ability and vision, he won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco at just 16. Crucially, the report states that Ouazane is a lifelong Liverpool supporter who dreams of playing at Anfield, making a winter switch a strong possibility.

Iraola leads exciting Anfield revival

Liverpool's pursuit of Ouazane reflects a broader push by Ward and head coach Andoni Iraola to build a dominant, youthful dynasty following the bleak slump under Arne Slot. That resurgence was underlined by their recent demolition of Manchester United, where Wirtz created a Premier League club-record 10 chances on his own to take his tally to six goals and four assists in his last nine starts for club and country.

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Signed for a then club-record fee, Wirtz starred against United alongside fellow young talents Rio Ngumoha and Jeremy Jacquet, as well as Dominik Szoboszlai, Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz. Pairing Ouazane, a standout of the 2009 generation, with 2008 prodigy Ngumoha would further secure Liverpool's long-term attacking core.

January window tests Liverpool's resolve

With January approaching, Ward must decide whether to launch a formal bid for Ouazane or pursue alternative targets Mohya and Mora. Convincing Ajax to part with a prized academy graduate mid-season will require careful negotiation, even with the teenager's clear desire to join. Securing quality cover for Wirtz could prove decisive as Iraola's rejuvenated side push for major trophies.