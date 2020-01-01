'Liverpool have more happy days ahead as long as Jurgen is here!' - Reds legend Dalglish toasts Klopp's Premier League title

The legendary forward and manager paid tribute to the German coach as the English title went to Anfield for the first time in 30 years

legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has predicted more happy days ahead for the club following their first Premier League title – as long as Jurgen Klopp sticks around.

The Reds thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday and took their first English title in 30 years as Manchester City lost at Chelsea on Thursday .

Liverpool are now champions of , champions of Europe and champions of the world – and Dalglish has loved every minute.

"The last two years and since Jurgen's come in has been very positive,” Dalglish told BT Sport .

“He's been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it.

"Onwards and upwards. We have a lot more happy days to look forward to as long as Jurgen is here.

"Liverpool from top to bottom in the football club have been fantastically supportive.

"You know how much it means. It's hard work to dominate the English league beside quality like , by the way!"

He added: "I'm very pleased for everybody connected with the football club. Jurgen [Klopp] has done a fantastic job. The highlight has been the camaraderie within the team and the way everyone has helped the team. Last night's game was a huge example of that.

"They played with tempo and never gave time on the ball. It's the whole feeling within the club, you do not win anything without a great dressing room, and they have that."

Former Reds player and manager Dalglish was speaking on a video call from his home, and toasted Liverpool’s victory with a glass of champagne.

"I remember Bob Paisley said once after winning the European Cup, he never had a drink because he wanted to remember the occasion,” he said.

"Well, I never took his advice!"

Liverpool’s victory came in poetic fashion through ’s win. There were memories of the 2013-14 season, when Chelsea’s win over Liverpool helped City win back momentum and win the title race after Steven Gerrard’s famous slip.

City weren’t at their best without Sergio Aguero and went in behind at the break following Christian Pulisic’s well-taken breakaway goal.

A sensational Kevin De Bruyne free-kick brought Pep Guardiola’s side level, but Fernandinho was sent off for a handball on the goal line with Willian – who scored Chelsea’s second against Liverpool in 2014 – dispatching the decisive penalty.

With 28 wins from their 31 games so far, Liverpool now have their eye on a record-breaking season, with City’s 100-point record well within their grasp.

Liverpool’s first game as champions comes on Thursday, July 2 – away at Manchester City.