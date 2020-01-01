Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson back in training after recovering from hip injury

The Brazilian will now focus on building his fitness back up while in self-isolation as the coronavirus-enforced break in the season continues

No.1 Alisson is back in training after making a full recovery from a hip injury.

Alisson was forced to sit out Liverpool's final three matches before the 2019-20 campaign was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper picked up the issue in training before the Reds were beaten 2-0 by in the fifth round of the on March 3.

Adrian filled in against the Blues, and for a crucial Premier League victory over Bournemouth, before a nightmare showing in the last 16 of the .

The Spaniard was guilty of two high-profile errors as Liverpool crashed out of the competition at the hands of , who secured a 3-2 second-leg win at Anfield.

Alisson stepped up his rehabilitation shortly after the United Kingdom was placed under lockdown, following a strict programme from home set out by Liverpool's fitness staff.

Reds goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has delivered an update on the international's progress via the club's official website, which reads: "[Alisson] sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises. Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit.

"Now it's for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers. They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well."

It is not yet known for certain when it will be safe for the current season to resume, as government officials continue to fight to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The crisis has seen Liverpool's Premier League coronation delayed, as they sit 25 points clear at the top of the league and six points away from a first title triumph in three decades.

Reds starlet Pedro Chirivella claims the club have been in touch with the squad over a possible return to action in June, but no official dates have been confirmed by Premier League officials as of yet.