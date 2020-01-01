Liverpool fans want Atletico Madrid's Partey to come to Anfield

The Ghanaian midfielder's fine form this season has seen him linked with Europe's big clubs, one of them being the Reds

Some fans have taken to social media to express their request at midfielder Thomas Partey moving to Anfield next season.

The 26-year old Ghanaian has been a steady rock for Los Rojiblancos this season, part of which culminated in the Spanish side knocking the Reds out of the .

He has been off Twitter since January and recently announced his return on the platform and some Reds supporters took the opportunity to tell him to move to Merseyside.

Partey has been regarded as one of the most outstanding holding midfielders in Europe this term and with a buyout clause of £45 million, he is seen as a huge bargain.

He has been linked with Liverpool, , , , and .

You were an absolute G against Liverpool in both legs.. 👊 you must have Welsh in you with a name like Thomas..🤷🏻‍♂️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Lloyd Toghill (@Lloydtoghill) March 18, 2020

welcome to liverpool! 🔴 — £ (@redninefive) March 18, 2020

Come to liverpool next season — Jacks🇬🇭 (@Smallbuoy_jacks) March 18, 2020