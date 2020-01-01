‘Liverpool don’t need Sancho as £75m squad player’ – Borussia Dortmund star deserves to start, says McManaman

The former Reds star is a big fan of the England international winger but doubts that Jurgen Klopp will be plotting a raid on his former club

Jadon Sancho needs to be playing every week if the decision is taken to leave , says Steve McManaman, with unlikely to be the right fit in a potential £75 million ($97m) deal.

A move to Anfield has been mooted for the talented teenage winger.

Despite Jurgen Klopp already boasting an enviable collection of forwards in his squad, the German is said to be considering a big-money raid on his former employers in the .

Sancho would be a good fit for the Premier League title hopefuls, with his energy and end product placing him into the same bracket as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

He will, however, have plenty of options to consider if a transfer door is swung open.

McManaman is not convinced that Liverpool would be the best of them, with fierce competition for places and possible bench time not what Sancho needs at this stage of his career.

The former Reds star told HorseRacing.net: “I think he’d prefer to go somewhere where he will start week-in and week-out. I don’t think there’s any problem with that.

“The other thing is the cost implications. How much is he going to cost? No doubt, he’s an extremely bright prospect, he’s doing really well in Dortmund, he plays regularly and he’s a star there.

“Whether Liverpool would go for him now is something that I don’t know and if he was available, he’d command big money and I presume that there’s a number of clubs that would go for him.

“Jadon could cost £60 million-£75 million and that’s a lot of money for somebody that young even though he looks a fantastic prospect.

“It’s a big outlay for a player and in all honesty Liverpool’s young players are all doing well themselves and Jurgen Klopp seems to want to give them a go.”

Sancho is not the only star currently shining in that Liverpool have been linked with.

As plans are already being drawn up for summer recruitment, it has been suggested that prolific RB Leipzig frontman Timo Werner is another option that Klopp could consider.