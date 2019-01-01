Liverpool design special fitness programme for Salah

The Reds have put in place measures to ensure the Egyptian is fit to face the Red Devils next weekend

are racing against time to get Mohamed Salah fit for their next Premier League clash against , and have put him on a special programme to speed up the process, as reported by the Daily Star.

The Egyptian limped off with an injured ankle in the Reds' last clash against , after receiving a heavy challenge from Hamza Choudhury.

He was excused from international duty with as a result.

The 27-year old though did travel to Abu Dhabi this week to receive the GQ Man of the Year award.

He will spend a few days in his home country before going back to Liverpool, where he will partake in a special rehabilitation programme to get him back up to speed before the crunch game with United at Old Trafford on October 20.

Salah has scored six goals in 12 competitive games this season, including braces against and Salzburg, in the Premier League and , respectively.