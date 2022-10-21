Liverpool legend Carragher reveals bizarre reason Man City gave for denying him David Silva interview & accuses club of 'paranoia'

Jamie Carragher has revealed the bizarre reason that Manchester City rejected his request to interview David Silva before he left the club.

Man City denied Carragher interview with Silva

Told he is Liverpool cheerleader

Comes amid tensions between two clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? Carragher has been effusive in his praise of City legend Silva during his time as pundit. He describes the Spaniard as one his favourite ever Premier League players but was given a rather bizarre reason for not being allowed to interview him before he left England.

WHAT HE SAID: Writing in his column for The Telegraph Carragher said: "I wanted to interview Silva before he left English football, well aware of City’s belief that their rivals receive more favourable media coverage.

"When told of my request, City’s response was they would grant no such interview to me because ‘I wear red pom poms’. Every ex-player in the media wants their team to win but no other club has reacted to me in this way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carragher's comments come the week after Liverpool defeated City 1-0 at Anfield. The match spiralled out of control, on and off the field, with Klopp seeing red and both clubs releasing statements relating to incidents regarding the other set of fans behaviour.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Pep Guardiola's side enjoyed a rare week off as their match against Arsenal was postponed, but get back to Premier League action against Brighton on Saturday as they look to shake off defeat at Anfield last time out.