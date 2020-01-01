Liverpool beat Man Utd because I was back! - Salah jests at impact following injury return

The Egyptian joked that his return was key to Jurgen Klopp's side taking three points against their rivals on Sunday

Mohamed Salah has jokingly claimed that triumphed over rivals because he was fit to feature this time around in their 2-0 victory at Anfield.

The international sat out the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier this season due to an ankle injury, with the game ending 1-1 in what was the only Premier League game the Reds have failed to win this term.

Victory on Merseyside means that Jurgen Klopp’s side have now moved 16 points clear of champions with a game in hand, after Salah matched Virgil van Dijk’s opener with an injury-time finish.

After the encounter, Salah jested that his team had failed to take three points earlier this season because he had not been there to ensure it.

"As you can see today I get back from the injury so we won the game, so I'm very happy for the team now," he joked to Sky Sports. "We enjoy the moment and hopefully we finish like that.

"I got a pass from Alisson, no one else could get me the ball, but I'm very happy for the result, that's the most important thing."

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title by a single point to City in 2018-19, with a defeat to Pep Guardiola's side in January 2019 shortly followed by a run of four draws in six league games.

Despite that commanding lead that they now possess however, captain Jordan Henderson – who saw a second-half shot tipped onto the post by David de Gea – maintains that his side are not getting ahead of themselves.

"We're not really thinking about the end again. Why should we change now? Why think about the end of the season? There's still a lot of games left.

"At Liverpool there's always expectation to win and be successful and that hopefully won't change for a very long time."

Salah, Henderson and their club-mates remain in the mix on several fronts this season, with the defence of their crown set to resume in just under a month.

Before then however, they face a string of away trips in the league to , West Ham and , along with a home tie against .