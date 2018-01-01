'Liverpool are streets ahead, Man Utd were awful' - Neville furious after Anfield reverse

The former Red Devils captain did not like what he saw as Mane's opener and two goals from substitute Shaqiri led the hosts to a straightforward win

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was furious at his old club following defeat at the hands of Liverpool, singling out the midfield as a particular weakness.

United boss Jose Mourinho had looked to stifle the hosts in Sunday's clash at Anfield with a safety-first game plan, but his charges were outplayed throughout.

Two goals off the bench late on from Xherdan Shaqiri ultimately decided proceedings in Liverpool's favour, the Swiss star adding to Sadio Mane's first-half goal to seal a 3-1 win .

The visitors mustered just six shots to their opponents' 36 , and only found the net in fortuitous circumstances through Jesse Lingard after Alisson spilled a straightforward cross into the player's path.

And, when asked about the game, Neville pulled no punches.

"Liverpool are streets ahead. Streets. Not one of the United midfielders can pass a football. Not one of them," he fired to Sky Sports .

"I find it staggering. United were awful. They were hanging in there for a bit but the only real team who were going to win the game was Liverpool. It's not good enough."

Neville's former team-mate Roy Keane was equally damning and he believes that the players must take the brunt of the blame for that poor form.

"It’s easy to sit here and be critical of players but a lot of the players playing today aren’t good enough to play for Manchester United," said Keane.

"They are good players, but not for Manchester United. Over the last year or two in the league they are so far behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham and Chelsea at this moment in time.

“Liverpool have dominated everything: corners, possession, shots, goals and I’m not surprised. I did fear the worst today and I think it could’ve been a lot more towards the end.

"Liverpool just toyed with United towards the end. It’s a tough day for United but I’m not surprised.”

Sunday's defeat leaves the Red Devils rooted in sixth place in the Premier League standings, no less than 19 points shy of Liverpool, whose victory put them back ahead of Manchester City at the summit.

Even Chelsea, current occupants of the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot, could be out of reach for Mourinho's strugglers.

The Blues boast 37 points from their 17 Premier League outings so far, 11 more than United going into the busy festive period.