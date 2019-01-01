Liverpool 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

The Reds will attempt to follow up a highly impressive campaign by adding more trophies to their cabinet in 2019-20

players will surely be wondering what more they can do when they attempt to improve upon their last campaign in 2019-20.

Jurgen Klopp's job involves rallying his squad to go again after a season that saw them miss out on Premier League glory despite amassing a remarkable 97 points and that unenviable task gets under way in earnest in early July.

The Reds also reached the final of the , but their performance in the domestic cups left plenty to be desired and they will be eager to improve on those fronts this coming season having watched rivals achieve an unprecedented treble.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at Liverpool's pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.

Liverpool pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 19 1am / 8pm Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana Jul 21 11pm / 6pm Fenway Park, Boston Jul 24 1am / 8pm Yankee Stadium, New York Aug 3/4 Manchester City* TBC Wembley Stadium

*2019 Community Shield

Liverpool's confirmed pre-season friendlies are currently limited to those that form their tour of the United States in July, but they are likely to play a number of warm-up games in before then.

Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund will be the first of the Reds' stateside opponents on July 19 and the University of Notre Dame will play host to that encounter. The game will take place late in the evening in Indiana, which means it will be awkward for Britain-based Reds fans to watch as it will be early the next morning in the UK.

After that, Liverpool's squad will make the 936-mile trip east to Massachusetts, where they will face Liga outfit Sevilla at Boston's Fenway Park. That game kicks off at 6pm local time, which makes it a little easier on UK fans, but it will still be a late one.

The final game of the USA tour is against Portuguese giants Sporting at New York's Yankee Stadium on July 24.

Finally, the Community Shield curtain-raiser against Manchester City will serve as the team's final warm-up game ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool 2019-20 transfer activity

Having spent big money in recent years to bring in players such as Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, the summer of 2019 is set to be a relatively quiet transfer window for Liverpool.

The squad that Klopp has built is a formidable one, which the 2018-19 campaign showed, and accordingly, the German coach is under no great pressure to strengthen too much.

A forward, to take pressure off Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, is high on the agenda when it comes to areas in need of bolstering. The likes of Timo Werner, Julian Brandt and James Maddison have been linked.

There will certainly be a number of first-team departures, however, with the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno expected to leave for free, while Nathaniel Clyne and Danny Ings will also be heading through the exit door.

Transfer activity in

Transfer activity out

Liverpool 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

Fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season will be released on June 13 at 9am BST.

Liverpool will, of course, have to contest the Community Shield against Manchester City before the season gets under way, with that curtain-raiser taking place in early August.

It is possible that Klopp's side will also have UEFA Super Cup commitments, but that will depend on them winning the Champions League by beating in the final.