Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Fiorentina and Manchester City in UWCL round of 16 action

Keep up to date with all the last 16 matches including Fiorentina vs Manchester City.

Updated
Manchester City Women 2020-21
Getty

CITY GOAL

2021-03-11T13:09:35Z

Ellen White opens the scoring and gets that big away goal.

A really well worked ball across the City midfield finished in White's path for a perfectly placed ball to Katja Schroffenegger right.

Fiorentina now need five goals to progress. 

Fiorentina 0-1 Manchester City (agg 0-4)

Manchester City in control

2021-03-11T13:08:54Z

The Citizens have been on the attack these opening 10 minutes and the Italian coach is asking his side to calm down.

Fiorentina have yet setlled into the match and test the English defence.

We have KO in Italy!

2021-03-11T13:01:46Z

Will Fiorentina's attacking line-up get those four needed goals? Will Manchester City's heavily rotated squad hurt them or will they be able to keep their advantage?

Let's see 👀

Round of 16 recap

2021-03-11T12:55:00Z

Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Barcelona and Rosengard are all through to the quarter-finals!

We just wait for the winners of Fiorentina vs Manchester City and Sparta Praha vs PSG.

Yesterday we saw a bust UWCL schedule and here is the recap with the aggregate scores:

Atetico Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3)

Brondby 1-3 Lyon (agg 1-5)

LSK 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg 0-4)

Fortuna Hjorring 0-5 Barcelona (agg 0-9)

Bayern Munich 3-0 BIIK Kazygurt (agg 9-1)

St. Polten 0-2 Rosengard (agg 2-4)

KO in 15 minutes!

2021-03-11T12:45:00Z

Mancester City have not advanced to the quarter-finals since 2018 and Fiorentina have never progressed past the round of 16. 

Which side will break their unlucky UWCL streak today??

Manchester City's starting XI 🔵

2021-03-11T12:32:50Z

Five changes to Gareth Taylor's line-up from the first leg.

❌  Lucy Bronze, Sam Mewis, Ellie Roebuck, Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly

Rose Lavelle gets her first UWCL start alongside Keira Walsh and Caroline Weir in the midfield. 

Welcome back to Goal!

2021-03-11T12:30:00Z

There's more UWCL round of 16 action today 🍿 

Today we go to Italy for Fiorentina vs Manchester City. 

City have a 3-0 lead after the first leg in England, but can Viola cause the first comeback of the round of 16??