Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Hazard signed before season's end

Liverpool to offer Origi new deal
Liverpool are set to offer striker Divock Origi a new contract, Football Insider reports.
Origi, 23, has made 15 appearances for Liverpool this season, including nine of the Reds' last 11 games.
Jurgen Klopp is understood to be impressed by the Belgian's attitude in training, and wants to keep the forward at Anfield.
Real Madrid want Hazard signed before season's end
The Blancos are preparing a fresh move for the Belgian this week
Real Madrid are hoping to agree a deal with Chelsea to sign Eden Hazard before the end of the season, according to The Telegraph.
The Blancos are preparing to make a fresh move for the 28-year-old this week, with the Belgian intent on not signing a new deal with Chelsea.
Chelsea value Hazard at £100 million (€116m/$130m), but Madrid are hoping to pay closer to £85m (€99m/$111m).
Pellegrini makes Dzeko top summer target
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has made Roma striker Edin Dzeko his top summer target, reports the Express.
Pellegrini wants to be reunited with the player he managed at Manchester City, and is prepared to offer a two-year contract worth £165,000 per week.
Dzeko, 33, has scored 12 goals in 33 total appearances this season for Roma.
Sarri wants to sign Kovacic permanently
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has called on his side to complete the signing of Mateo Kovacic on a permanent deal.
Kovacic is nearing the end of a one-year loan from Real Madrid, and Goal understands the Croatian is interested in moving to west London permanently.
Man Utd scouting Acosta
Manchester United had scouts in attendance on Saturday to watch D.C. United star Luciano Acosta, reports The Athletic.
Acosta nearly completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, only to see the transfer fall through at the last minute.
The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club starting July 1.
RB Leipzig to make £30m move for Abraham
RB Leipzig are preparing a £30 million (€35m/$39m) move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to Football Insider.
The 21-year-old has impressed scouts by scoring 23 goals in 34 Championship appearances while on loan this season at Aston Villa.
The Bundesliga side are eying Abraham as a possible replacement for Timo Werner, who could be sold this summer.