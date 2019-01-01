January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Levy will refuse to allow Pochettino to join Manchester United

Real Madrid will be forced to pay Manchester United £10 million (€11m/$13m) if they want to hire Jose Mourinho as their manager, claims The Sun.

Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to bring Mourinho back to the club, with the Blancos struggling badly in 2018-19.

But the La Liga giants would have to pay United a hefty fee as part of the Portuguese manager's agreement when he departed Old Trafford.