Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer set for three-year Man Utd deal

Juve join Man Utd in the battle for Saul
Juventus have, according to Marca, joined Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the race for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.
The Red Devils have been linked with the classy playmaker for some time, but Serie A giants are looking to force their way to the front of a transfer queue.
Bissouma is not a target for Liverpool
The Athletic claims that Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is not a target for Liverpool.
The Reds are said to be happy with their options in that department, with there no plans on their part to invest heavily on bringing in a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.
Three heading out of Villa Park
Aston Villa can confirm the departures of Ahmed Elmohamady, Neil Taylor and Tom Heaton.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 28, 2021
The trio depart having been fantastic servants both on and off the pitch.
Everyone at Aston Villa wishes them all the best for the future. 💜
Liverpool confirm Konate deal
Accord Convenu ✅— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2021
We are delighted to have reached an agreement for the transfer of @IbrahimaKonate_ from @DieRotenBullen 🔴
Arsenal want Xhaka and Bellerin resolution
Arsenal want to resolve the futures of several players as quickly as possible this summer, with interest mounting in Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin.
Interest is mounting in Xhaka, with Roma keen on the Switzerland international midfielder. Real Betis, meanwhile, are interested in Hector Bellerin and have held talks over the right-back.
'Messi's new contract is going well but it has not been done'
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says contract extension talks with Lionel Messi are "going well", but is also eager to point out that no deal has been agreed as yet.
Laporta has said: "Leo surely deserves much more and can achieve more. But, because of his desire to make Barca great, I think he is appreciating the effort being made and I think he is very excited to continue."
Mason wants another management role
The Daily Mail reports that Ryan Mason is looking to land a permanent managerial post after enjoying his spell as interim boss of Spurs.
The 29-year-old will not be staying on in north London, as a more experienced boss is sought, but he wants to remain in the dugout somewhere.
Leicester set to land Bertrand
Leicester are, according to Football Insider, set to win the race for Ryan Bertrand.
Arsenal have also been linked with the England international left-back, who is heading out of Southampton as a free agent.
Juve part with Pirlo
Good luck, @Pirlo_official and thank you for these emotions! 🏆🏆⚪⚫— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 28, 2021
Allegri in, Ronaldo out?
As Goal exclusively revealed yesterday, Max Allegri is returning to Juventus, two years following his departure from the former Italian champions.
Allegri will be welcomed by many Juve fans and players - but not necessarily by Cristiano Ronaldo, who the coach wanted to sell before he himself was forced to leave the club.
So will Allegri's return spell the end for Ronaldo in Turin? Mark Doyle has taken a look.
Liverpool trigger Konate release clause
Liverpool have triggered the release clause in Ibrahima Konate's contract at RB Leipzig, Goal has learned, with a five-year contract agreed with the French defender.
The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with the Reds for some time, but is now in a position to push through a big-money move to England.
A long-term contract has been agreed with the highly-rated defender and a deal could be wrapped up in the coming days.
Man Utd plot moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Torres (The Guardian)
Four top targets in Solskjaer's sights
Manchester United are lining up four main targets for the summer window, claims The Guardian, with those in their sights set to cost the Red Devils up to £300 million ($425m).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to bolster his ranks at Old Trafford and wants moves to be made for Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Pau Torres.
Newcastle set asking price for Saint-Maximin
Newcastle have put a £50 million ($71m) asking price on Allan Saint-Maximin, claims The Athletic.
The talented French winger has been attracting plenty of interest, but the Magpies are reluctant to part with a prized asset and will not let him go cheap.
Liverpool looking into Calhanoglu deal
Liverpool have discussed a possible deal for AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, reports Calciomercato.
The Turkey international is set to become a free agent this summer and while no formal offer has been tabled from Anfield, an approach is being mulled over by the Reds.
Chelsea have held talks with Lukaku's agent
Het Laatste Nieuws reports that Chelsea have held talks with Romelu Lukaku's agent regarding a possible return to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues want a prolific Belgian striker back and are ready to table a big-money offer to Serie A title holders Inter.
Arsenal open to including Nketiah in Bissouma deal
Arsenal would be willing to include Eddie Nketiah as a makeweight in their efforts to prise Yves Bissouma away from Brighton, reports Sussex Live.
The Gunners have made the Seagulls midfielder a top target and could use an England U21 international striker as a sweetener in any approach.
Ronaldo wants out of Juventus (Marca)
Bianconeri superstar seeking summer switch
Cristiano Ronaldo has, according to Marca, told his team-mates at Juventus that he wants to leave during the summer transfer window.
The Portuguese superstar, who has seen various landing spots mooted, is approaching the final 12 months of his contract in Turin.
Zidane's time at Real Madrid...
Rennes keen on Bade transfer
Rennes are keen on a move for Lens defender Loic Bade, according to Le10Sport.
The 21-year-old had a strong campaign in Ligue 1 and has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, AC Milan and Sevilla.
Sacking Koeman would cost Barca €12m
Barcelona would have to pay Ronald Koeman €12 million (£10m/$15m) if they decide to sack the Dutch manager, reports RAC1.
Koeman's future with the club is in doubt after he failed to deliver La Liga or the Champions League in his first season at the helm.
But Koeman signed a two-year contract with a majority of his salary deferred to the second season, meaning his removal would be costly.
Wilder to take over at West Brom
Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will take over as West Brom’s new manager, reports The Mirror.
Wilder was sacked by the Blades in midseason, with the club unable to avoid relegation.
The Baggies were also relegated to the Championship this term, with Sam Allardyce leaving at the end of the season.
Solskjaer set for three-year Man Utd deal (The Telegraph)
The Norwegian will be rewarded despite failing to win a trophy at Old Trafford so far
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed a new three-year contract with Manchester United, reports The Telegraph.
Solskjaer has been at the helm for two and a half seasons after initially taking over from Jose Mourinho on an interim basis.
The Norwegian led United to a second-place finish in the Premier League this term, but has yet to win a trophy at Old Trafford.
Chiellini to extend Juventus deal
Giorgio Chiellini is expected to extend his contract with Juventus until June 2022 - Massimiliano Allegri wants him to stay. ⚪️⚫️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021
Lyon sporting director Juninho slams outgoing Depay
Lyon sporting director Juninho had strong words for Memphis Depay, accusing the outgoing striker of wanting the entire team to revolve around him as if he were Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappe.
The former Manchester United man was top scorer for Lyon in 2020-21, netting 21 times in Ligue 1 to finish behind only Mbappe as the division's most prolific player.
But he will not be staying past this summer, with Barcelona widely tipped to snap up the Netherlands international on a free transfer.
Minnesota Utd loan out Kibungunchy
Roster News#MNUFC loan defender Nabilai Kibunguchy to @SacRepublicFC— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 27, 2021
More » https://t.co/1ohv2TbAAd
Barca weigh up Donnarumma approach
Mino Raiola spoke with Barcelona in the last few hours about Gianluigi Donnarumma. He’s a free agent now - Marc ter Stegen is 100% staying as 1st goalkeeper, untouchable. 🚨 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021
Barça board will decide soon whether signing Donnarumma or not. Juventus are interested too.
Man City look to smash transfer record for £100m Grealish (Daily Mail)
Harry Kane is also a top target for Pep Guardiola
Manchester City are ready to make Jack Grealish England's first £100 million ($142m) player, according to the Daily Mail.
The Aston Villa star is a top target in midfield for Pep Guardiola and could be followed in moving to the Etihad by unsettled Tottenham ace Harry Kane.
Tottenham closer to Pochettino return
Tottenham are edging closer to re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino, claims the Sun.
The Argentine is unhappy with life at Paris Saint-Germain and believes he has unfinished business with Spurs after being sacked in 2019.
Pochettino has only been at the helm of PSG for six months.
Rangers move for McBurnie
Rangers are looking to strengthen their ranks with Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, reports the Daily Mail.
The forward is keen to leave Bramall Lane following relegation and would be available for around £15 million ($21m).
Man Utd line up Oblak-De Gea swap (The Sun)
Atletico will be offered former No.1 De Gea as part of deal
Manchester United are lining up an ambitious transfer swap deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, reports the Sun.
The Liga champions will be offered the chance of a reunion with former No.1 David de Gea as part of the deal for the Slovenia ace, who is rated at £70 million ($99m).