Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland demands £78m deal from Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea

Leicester looking at Toney to provide Vardy cover
Leicester City are looking at Brentford's Ivan Toney to provide cover for Jamie Vardy - according to The Mirror.
The 24-year-old has been touted as Vardy's long-term replacement at the King Power Stadium, with Brendan Rodgers eager to negotiate a summer deal.
Toney has scored 24 goals in 30 Championship games for Brentford in 2020-21.
Alonso eager to extend Chelsea stay
Marcos Alonso is eager to extend his stay at Chelsea - according to The Sun.
The Spaniard's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, but he wants to commit to a fresh one-year deal.
Alonso was frozen out at Chelsea by Frank Lampard, but has been restored to the team under his successor Thomas Tuchel.
Leipzig target Ajax striker Brobbey
RB Leipzig have identified Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as a transfer target - according to AS.
The German giants are eyeing the 19-year-old on a free transfer, with his current contract due to expire at the end of June.
Brobbey has been compared to Didier Drogba and Romelu Lukaku, and has two goals to his name from five Eredivisie appearances for Ajax this term.
Man Utd interested in Everton's Branthwaite
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is the subject of interest from Manchester United - according to The Daily Mail.
United see the 18-year-old as a long-term prospect, and may look to swoop for his services in the summer.
Branthwaite, who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers, joined Everton from Carlisle for £1 million in 2020.
Arteta hopes Arsenal can take 'relationship forward' with Odegaard
Mikel Arteta has hinted Arsenal would like to turn Martin Odegaard’s loan at Arsenal into a permanent arrangement.
The Norwegian midfielder joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid towards the end of the January transfer window.
Guardiola expects departures in the summer
Man City boss Pep Guardiola has said he is expected a host of players to depart in the summer.
"What I believe is all the players that we have deserve to stay here for many, many years," Guardiola said.
"The quality they have is exceptional, there's no doubts. But year by year the situation is different because there are players who accept some roles and some that don't.
"It's not about the quality, it's about accepting that sometimes you don't play and in that moment the player has to leave."
Scott nears Cincinnati move
FC Cincinnati are set to land midfielder Kyle Scott from Newcastle, according to Football Insider.
The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from Chelsea in 2019 but has yet to make his senior debut for the Magpies.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd chasing Konate
Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are all interested in RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, reports Bild.
All three clubs were keen on Dayot Upamecano, who recently signed with Bayern Munich, and have now turned their attention toward his talented defensive partner.
Liverpool plot £40m White bid
Liverpool are preparing a summer bid for Brighton defender Ben White, says Football Insider.
White impressed Jurgen Klopp during Brighton's recent win against the Reds and they could be set to make a £40 million ($56m) move for him.
AC Milan want Galatasaray midfielder
AC Milan and Atalanta are tracking Galatasaray midfielder Taylan Antalyali, says Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 26-year-old has been with the Turkish giants since 2019 and his contract runs to 2023.
But the Serie A duo are showing interest and could swoop in this summer.
D.C. United in talks for Robertha
<
Adding to this report: multiple sources tell me #DCU is now in serious talks with Nigel Robertha, 23-year-old forward for Bulgarian First League side Levski Sofia and the Curaçao national team. Fee, one source says, would be $1-2m. Club also has a pair of others on their radar. https://t.co/w8Wq8iaV2U— Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) February 20, 2021
Haaland demands £78m contract from Man Utd & Chelsea (Daily Star)
The Borussia Dortmund star wants basic £300,000 wage
Erling Haaland is demanding a contract worth around £78 million ($109m) at his next club.
The Borussia Dortmund star is wanted by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, but his sky-high wage demands could prove a big stumbling block.
The Daily Star claims he wants a five-year deal that would see him net a basic wage of £300,000 per week.
PSG want Kane to replace Mbappe (The Mirror)
The Tottenham star could be reunited with Pochettino in France
Paris Saint-Germain will move for Harry Kane to replace Kylian Mbappe if the striker leaves this summer.
The France international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and is yet to extend his contract beyond 2022.The Mirror reports Mauricio Pochettino will look to reunite with Tottenham star Kane should they lose their star player.
Arsenal and Wolves join race to sign £20m centre-back
Arsenal and Wolves are ready to enter the race to sign Club Brugge star Odilon Kossounou.
AC Milan and Inter have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old defender, but The Sun claims Wolves believe he would help strengthen their back line.
Meanwhile, The Mirror says the Gunners are also eyeing Kossounou. The Belgian side are demanding around £20 million (£28m) for him.
Rodgers could replace Mourinho at Tottenham
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is one of Tottenham’s preferred candidates to replace Jose Mourinho should they sack the Portuguese manager.
Football Insider claims Spurs were considering hiring Rodgers 12 years ago, only to see him join Liverpool instead.
Juventus eye Leicester's Castagne
Juventus are considering a bid for Leicester winger Timothy Castagne, according to Calciomercato News.
The 25-year-old joined the Foxes from Atalanta last September, but injury has limited him to just 13 Premier League appearances.
Juventus are eager to invest in a new right winger and believe Castagne’s talent and experience in Serie A make him a top candidate.
Juve believe a bid of around €30 million (£26m/$36m) will see them land Castagne.