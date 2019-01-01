Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG insist on Vinicius Jr. in Neymar deal

Javi Garcia is fighting to save his job at , with the manager potentially facing the sack if the Hornets don't win against Newcastle, reports the Telegraph.

Garcia signed a new contract with the club after last season, but the Hornets' terrible form to start the season has left his position in jeporady.

Even if Watford beat Newcastle, Garcia's position is set to be evaluated during the October international break, giving him six games to show improvement.