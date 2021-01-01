Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022

Sevilla sign Rafa Mir from Wolves
Sevilla have announced the signing of Rafa Mir from Wolves until 2027 for a reported fee of €16 million.
The striker spent last season on loan in La Liga with Huesca, impressing with 13 league goals although he could not prevent his temporary side being relegated.
Mir was linked with several Spanish sides, including Atletico Madrid, but instead heads to Sevilla on a bumper six-year contract.
Man Utd youngster Levitt joins Dundee United on loan
Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt has joined Dundee United on loan for the 2021-22 season.
The 20-year-old, part of the Wales squad at Euro 2020 and has eight senior international caps, heads out for first team experience after impressing in pre-season.
Benzema signs new Real Madrid contract
Karim Benzema has signed a new two-year deal at Real Madrid to continue leading the line as the club's No.9.
The France international forward was announced as having penned an extension to his current contract, keeping him at Santiago Bernabeu until summer 2023.
It is understood the 33-year-old striker will now have a €1 billion release clause, seemingly ensuring the remaining years of his top-level playing career will be spent in Madrid.
Delap signs new Man City contract
Manchester City striker Liam Delap has penned a new contract with the club until 2026.
The forward made his senior debut against Bournemouth in the League Cup in September 2020, and is tipped for a bright future at the club.
The 18-year-old scored 24 goals in just 20 games for the reserves in Premier League 2 last season.
Gladbach director admits Thuram could leave
Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has admitted Marcus Thuram could join Inter before the end of the transfer window.
Speaking to Bild, Eberl said: “We would be very reluctant to give Marcus away. With us in Gladbach he is exactly the right person to develop even further and score even more goals - but I'm not ruling anything out. I am in very good contact with his advisor, Mino Raiola."
The French international forward has been touted for a €30 million move to the Serie A champions following the departure of Romelu Lukaku.
Marseille 'tracking Bordeaux forward Hwang'
Marseille want to sign South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo from Ligue 1 rivals Bordeaux, according to Fabrizio Romano.
L'OM have reportedly began talks over signing the 28-year-old, valued at around €5 million.
Marseille have been in the market for a striker for weeks and have also been linked with Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo, reportedly attempting to sabotage his move to Genk.
Diallo offered Man Utd exit advice
Amad Diallo has been advised to seek a loan move away from Manchester United, with Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle eager to see the 19-year-old get minutes ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Beaumelle told BBC Sport: "We are four or five months before Afcon and I would love him to play more games. When you have talent like Amad Diallo has, he needs to show it and to improve on the field.
"I think that if he is not playing too much for Manchester United for now it is better to go on loan to show he deserves to be in the line-up or to play more for Manchester United."
Coutinho offered Barcelona future hope
Philippe Coutinho has been offered hope that he may yet have a future at Barcelona.
Manager Ronald Koeman told reporters when asked about Coutinho, who will not be involved in the meeting with Athletic Club on Saturday: "Philippe is out because I think he needs one more week to train with the group before being called up.
"I do count on him because he is a great player. He can be important for Barca. He started playing last year, then he had an injury. I really count on Coutinho for this season.
"Coutinho can play in various positions. He can play from the left wing. We have lost goals with Messi and we have to look for them in other players. Philippe is one of them."
Atletico want Vlahovic but won't pay €70m-plus
Atletico Madrid are interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, Goal can confirm, but the Liga champions will not be paying €70 million-plus (£60m/$82m) for the Serbia international.
Clubs from across Europe, including Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Tottenham, have been linked with a player who scored 21 Serie A goals last season.
Everton bring in former Liverpool keeper Lonergan
August 20, 2021
Goretzka agrees new Bayern Munich contract
Leon Goretzka has agreed a new contract with Bayern Munich, Goal and Spox can confirm, with the Germany international set to bring exit talk at Allianz Arena to a close.
With questions being asked of the Germany international's future, as his current deal is due to expire in 2022, speculation had suggested that Premier League giants Manchester United were among his many suitors.
Fresh terms have, however, been thrashed out in Bavaria and the highly-rated 26-year-old midfielder will not be going anywhere any time soon.
Arsenal fans will 'love' Ramsdale - Arteta
Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal fans to 'love' Aaron Ramsdale as the Sheffield United goalkeeper edges closer to a transfer to Emirates Stadium.
Goal can confirm the Gunners have agreed a deal worth up to £30 million ($41m) for Ramsdale, with the Premier League club paying an initial fee of £24m ($33m).
Arteta said: "Aaron is a really talented young goalkeeper with already huge experience and an international for England, and he’s going to bring competition, which is what we want, to create healthy competition, quality competition in every position. We needed a goalkeeper there and he’s the ideal option.
"Give him some time. I think they're [Arsenal fans] going to love his personality, his character, the quality that he has as a goalkeeper and what he's going to offer. I think he’s a young goalkeeper, but he has got huge, huge potential."
USMNT defender Miazga joins Alaves on loan from Chelsea
USMNT international Otasowie joins Club Brugge from Wolves on permanent transfer
Spurs have no plans to sell Winks
Tottenham are not looking to offload England international midfielder Harry Winks, claims ESPN.
The 25-year-old has struggled for regular game time of late and is being linked with Aston Villa and Everton as a result.
Man Utd unlikely to make more signings
Manchester United are unlikely to make any more signings before the summer deadline passes, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The Red Devils have shelved their interest in the likes of Pau Torres and Kieran Trippier for now, but could still sanction a couple of departures.
Belotti offered to Inter
Torino striker Andrea Belotti has, according to L’Interista, been offered to Inter.
The Euro 2020-winning Italy international was linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer, but now appears set to remain in Serie A.
Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022 (ESPN)
Manchester United have, according to ESPN, added Kylian Mbappe to their list of transfer targets for 2022.
The Red Devils are expected to move for another proven frontman next summer, when Edinson Cavani's latest contract expires, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to explore the option of luring a World Cup winner away from Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
Cahill joins Bournemouth
Benzema to sign new Real Madrid deal
Karim Benzema has signed a new contract at Real Madrid, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The French striker's fresh terms are set to keep him at Santiago Bernabeu through to the summer of 2023.
Odegaard returns to Arsenal
Spurs set sights on ex-Arsenal target Aouar
Tottenham have, according to Express Sport, joined the hunt for former Arsenal target Houssem Aouar.
The Lyon playmaker has long been linked with a move to England and it could be that Spurs look to send Tanguy Ndombele back to his former club as a makeweight in any move.
Mbappe or nothing for Real Madrid (AS)
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is the only transfer target that Real Madrid are focused on in the final days of the summer window, claims AS.
The Blancos are not looking to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo or make a move for Robert Lewandowski, with it a case of signing a World Cup-winning France international or doing no more business at Santiago Bernabeu.
Atalanta in talks to sign Sampdoria star Thorsby
West Ham eyeing De Jong swoop
West Ham are eyeing a potential swoop for Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong - according to 90min.
The Hammers are looking at the 30-year-old to provide extra support for first-choice frontman Mikail Antonio.
Sevilla are open to selling De Jong after striking a deal for Wolves frontman Rafa Mir.
Milan eager to bring in Sassuolo star Berardi
Milan are eager to bring in Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, according to Tuttosport.
Stefano Pioli has long been an admirer of the 27-year-old, who is currently valued at around €35 million (£30m/$41m).
Milan are unlikely to be able to afford such a high fee for Berardi, but are willing to arrange a loan deal if a compromise cannot be reached.
Atletico & Atalanta chasing Lorient star Moffi
Atletico Madrid and Atalanta are chasing the signature of Lorient star Terem Moffi, according to Foot Mercato.
Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the 22-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current contract.
Moffi would prefer to continue his development at Lorient, where he hit 14 goals in 34 league appearances in 2020-21.
Newcastle set Longstaff asking price
Newcastle United have set their asking price for Sean Longstaff, according to The Daily Mail.
The Magpies are prepared to sell the 24-year-old if they recieve a £10 million offer, with Everton and Southampton both weighing up moves.
However, Newcastle will first look to bring in extra cover in the middle of the pitch, with Steve Bruce currently working on a deal for Leicester's Hamza Choudhury.
Spurs still keen on Tomiyasu
Tottenham are still keen on Bologna star Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to Calcio Mercato.
Spurs were heavily linked with the 22-year-old earlier this summer, and could formalise their interest before the transfer window closes.
Nuno Espirito Santo has given the green light for Tottenham to sign Tomiyasu, but Bologna are demanding at least €25 million (£21m/$29m) for a prized asset.
Juve want Maksimovic to replace Rugani
Juventus want to bring in Nikola Maksimovic to replace Daniele Rugani, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri are planning to offload Rugani before the end of the transfer window amid interest from Lazio.
Juve are planning to fill his spot in the team by signing Maksimovic, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Napoli.
Napoli defender Manolas pushing for Olympiacos return
Napoli defender Kostas Manolas is pushing for a return to Olympiacos, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Greek outfit are eager to re-sign the 30-year-old, but can only afford to pay €10 million for his services.
Napoli are likely to hold out for double that amount due to the fact they would need to bring in a replacement for Manolas before the transfer window closes.
Marseille finalise €13m Lirola deal
Real Betis announce Pezzella's arrival from Fiorentina
