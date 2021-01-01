Jimenez return a relief for Wolves
Raul Jimenez's encouraging recovery means Wolves can focus on strengthening in defence and midfield this summer, reports the Daily Mail.
The Mexico international is expected to return next season after suffering a serious head injury, easing the club's concerns over their depth in attack.
West Brom consider Wilder approach
Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could be set for a return to management with West Bromwich Albion, reports the Daily Mail.
Wilder was sacked shortly before the Blades were condemned to relegation, but his record in the Championship makes him a logical replacement for the outgoing Sam Allardyce as the Baggies prepare for the drop.
Ramos faces decisive week at Real Madrid
The next week could prove crucial for Sergio Ramos' future at Real Madrid, reports Marca.
The club icon is desperate to prove his fitness in time for the Liga decider against Villarreal on Sunday, a match that could determine whether he receives a contract extension in the Spanish capital.
Abraham at point of no return with Chelsea
Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has reached the point of no return at Stamford Bridge, reports the Daily Mail.
The striker is set to leave the club in the summer, with Leicester City and West Ham favourites for his signature.
Kane convinced of Tottenham exit
Harry Kane is convinced this will be his final season with Tottenham, reports the Mirror.
The striker performed a lap of honour following Spurs' defeat to Aston Villa and is determined to force a move this summer.
Barcelona prepare Aguero & Depay signings (Fabrizio Romano)
Catalans look to strengthen with two new strikers
Sergio Agüero is set to accept Barcelona contract bid until June 2023, salary lower than €10m - he hopes to complete last details and sign after the UCL final, it’s up to Barça board. 🇦🇷 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2021
Barça also confirmed to Depay they’re offering him a contract until 2023 or 2024. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/BPVr4sDEQb