Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Why Dembele's Man Utd loan move collapsed

Khedira axed from Juve's Champions League squad
Juventus veteran Sami Khedira has been left off the club's list of 23 players to play in the upcoming Champions League group stage.
The decision made by new coach Andrea Pirlo effectively means the 33-year-old is no longer in Juventus' plans for the campaign, having failed to be selected in either of their two Serie A squads since the start of the season.
Juve have been keen to find a mutual agreement with Khedira to terminate the last year of his contract, but discussions are yet to find a suitable outcome for both parties, with the German's wages worth €6 million net for the last 12 months.
PSV sign German star Gotze
Wijnaldum: Barca transfer talk was not 'serious'
Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has revealed that there was "nothing concrete" in Barcelona's reported interest in his services this summer.
The Dutch star was linked with a move to Camp Nou after his former international coach Ronald Koeman took over from Quique Setien at the Catalan side.
Wijnaldum has entered the final season of his contract at Anfield and with no new deal in sight, there was speculation the defending champions could look to cash in on him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.
Why Dembele's Man Utd loan move collapsed
The attacker very nearly moved to Old Trafford
Ousmane Dembele was close to joining Manchester United on loan but his refusal to sign a contract extension with Barcelona meant the move didn't happen, reports the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils were ready to pay a "substantial" loan fee for the Frenchman but Barca weren't prepared to let him leave Camp Nou without agreeing to a new deal.
Dembele's current contract runs until 2022.
Martins Indi leaves Stoke for AZ Alkmaar
Stoke City centre-back Bruno Martins Indi has a sealed a season-long loan to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, the club has confirmed.
The Netherlands defender has been with Stoke since 2016 and played over 130 games for the club.
Liverpool send Grujic to Porto
