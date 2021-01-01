Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern ready to pay Upamecano's release clause

Veteran Barcelona scout Mani has identified Sevilla's Bryan Gil as a top target for his club.

"Right now he is the best young player in Spain, and I compare him with Neymar, look what I'm saying!" Mani, who brought Ansu Fati to Camp Nou, told Cadena Ser.

"I spoke with [technical secretary] Ramon Planes, who I think has great success with young players, and he has Bryan Gil in mind."