Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City lead Haaland race

Manchester City eye Felix as Aguero replacement (Cuatro)
Atletico Madrid may be willing to let the Portuguese star go
If Sergio Aguero does end up leaving Manchester City, the club is already eyeing a potential replacement.
According to Cuatro, City will look to sign Joao Felix in the event of an Aguero departure.
Atletico Madrid may be willing to let Felix go as Diego Simeone is not totally convinced by his commitment to the team.
Maguire wants Man Utd to sign English centre-back
Harry Maguire has asked Manchester United to sign an English centre-back partner for him, according to The Transfer Window podcast.
Maguire is looking for someone that he can communicate with and that understands the English game.
One potential signing is Ben White, who has broken out at Brighton this season.
Atlanta sign defender De John
Atlanta United has signed former Orlando City defender Alex De John, the club confirmed.
De John spent the last two seasons with Orlando after previously playing in Norway, Sweden and Finland.
“Alex has been training with us since the start of our preseason and has integrated well with the group, both in the locker room and on the field,” said Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra.
“He’ll add competition to our backline and has quickly proven to be a good teammate and a model professional who brings years of experience, both overseas and in MLS."
Manchester City lead race for Haaland (Daily Mail)
Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United are also after the Borussia Dortmund star
Manchester City are leading Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Erling Haaland, reports the Daily Mail.
Manchester United are reluctant to get into a bidding war, but it appears one may be coming for Haaland's services despite his release clause coming into play in 2022.
Their crosstown rivals, Manchester City, have already made contact with Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, who is willing to bury the hatchet with Pep Guardiola.
Whitecaps sign Brazilian midfielder
The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Brazilian midfielder Caio Alexandre from Botafogo, the club confirmed.
Alexandre has agreed to a four-year contract through 2024 after making 46 of 50 first-team appearances for Botafogo during the 2020-21 season.
“We are very pleased to welcome Caio Alexandre, who embraced our vision here in Vancouver, despite him also having offers from clubs in Brazil,” said Axel Schuster, the club's CEO and sporting director.
“We are building a young, energetic team with a very clear identity and expectation. In his young age, he has already proven he can perform in one of the top 10 leagues in the world. The calendar will be very demanding this year and adding a player with Caio’s qualities will only improve our group."