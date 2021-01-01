Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea continuing talks with Donnarumma

Thomas Tuchel hopes to have a long-term future at Chelsea, having been handed an 18-month contract upon his appointment as successor to Frank Lampard.

With managerial changes commonplace in west London, the Blues were wary of committing to another lengthy deal when bringing the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss into their dugout.

They have, however, secured a top-four finish in the Premier League alongside FA Cup and Champions League final places under their current coach, with a positive working relationship established.

