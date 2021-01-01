Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up £50m Neto deal

Shaw set for new Man Utd contract
Luke Shaw's impressive recent performances for Manchester United are set to earn the defender a fresh contract, claims the Mirror.
Shaw has pushed himself back into England contention with his fine run of form, also keeping new signing Alex Telles out of the United team.
Van Dijk risks clash with Klopp over Euros
Virgil van Dijk is set to incur the wrath of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp due to his determination to play Euro 2020, reports the Mirror.
Klopp has publicly stated he would prefer his injured defender to sit the summer tournament out even if he recovers in time.
But Netherlands coach Frank de Boer will give Van Dijk until the very last minute to prove his fitness and take up a place in his squad, despite not having played a competitive match since October.
Inter join chase for Barca target Aguero (Sun)
Argentine is also wanted by PSG
Inter are the latest club to join the pursuit of unsettled Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, reports the Sun.
The Argentine has struggled for first-team football this season and has been widely tipped to leave the Etihad Stadium, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly leading the race for his signature.
Aguero has entered the final few months of his contract and is set to leave on a free transfer at season's end.
Wilder to be offered West Brom job
Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is top of West Brom's list of managerial targets, claims the Daily Star.
Wilder will be offered the job if Sam Allardyce leaves his post over the summer, with the Baggies currently in dire relegation trouble.
Man Utd line up £50m Neto deal
Wolves star seen as Sancho alternative
Manchester United are considering a £50 million ($70m) approach for Wolves' Pedro Neto, according to the Sun.
Neto, 21, fits the right-winger profile United are keen to cover in their squad, and has emerged as a serious alternative to Jadon Sancho after repeated efforts to sign the Borussia Dortmund star.