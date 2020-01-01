Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nagelsmann on Man City's radar

Juventus in talks with Dybala over new contract
Juventus are in talks to renew Paulo Dybala's contract, but managing director Fabio Paratici revealed the club's coronavirus scare made negotiations difficult.
Dybala has two years remaining on his existing deal in Turin but an extension has long been mooted, with the Bianconeri said to be discussing an agreement until 2025.
But no clarity has been forthcoming in the opening weeks of the 2020-21 season.
Nagelsmann on Man City's radar
The young German coach has turned heads in the Bundesliga
RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is on Manchester City's radar should Pep Guardiola decide against re-signing, claims the Daily Mail.
Former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino is another name City would consider as Guardiola's replacement.
City still prefer to keep Guardiola beyond this season but doubts are beginning to emerge over whether the Spaniard is keen to stick around any longer.
Hegazi set to leave West Brom
Defender Ahmed Hegazi is poised to leave West Brom for a loan move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, reports Sky Sports.
Hegazi has made just one Premier League appearance for the Baggies this season and his proposed loan move comes with an obligation to buy.
Modric rules out Spurs return
The Croatian star's future is up in the air
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has ruled out a return to Tottenham and cast doubt on whether he'll re-sign at the Santiago Bernabeu.
"I'm too old to go back to Spurs! I still have this year at Real Madrid and then we'll see what happens," Modric told FourFourTwo via Mundo Deportivo.
"I feel good and I want to continue playing football for a few more years. Where? We'll see. To be honest, I haven't really thought about it much. I am focused on Madrid and the things we can achieve this season. That is my only goal."
Umtiti: I don't want to leave Barca like this
Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti has revealed he did consider leaving the club in recent months but is determined to secure a departure on better terms.
After failing to win a trophy last season, it was a summer of upheaval at Camp Nou with Ronald Koeman coming in as coach and Lionel Messi sensationally requesting to leave.
While Messi ultimately stayed put, Umtiti himself contemplated an exit with his former club Lyon circling.