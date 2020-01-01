Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool monitoring teenage Ajax star Schuurs

Updated
Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool
Ex-Barcelona coach Setien admits Messi is 'difficult to manage'

2020-11-01T01:00:49Z

Former Barcelona head coach Quique Setien believes Lionel Messi is hard to manage, adding that the Argentine's enormous reputation meant he was difficult for the coach to criticise while in charge at Camp Nou. 

Setien took over Barca in January after the club sacked Ernesto Valverde, but the ex-Real Betis manager lasted just over six months in the post before he too was relieved of his duties in August. 

Barca's stunning 8-2 defeat in the Champions League was the final straw for Setien, who completed a season at Camp Nou that saw the club fail to win a trophy. 

Lionel Messi, Barcelona, Champions League 2020-21
AC Milan circling for Milenkovic

2020-10-31T23:55:03Z

Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic is being watched closely by AC Milan as an option for the coming transfer window, reports CalcioMercato

While the Rossoneri are content with their current backline, the club will not rule out adding further cover as they seek to continue fighting on multiple fronts, both domestically in Serie A and the Coppa Italia, and in the Europa League.

Real Madrid set for quiet January

2020-10-31T23:45:48Z

Real Madrid are not planning any signings during the January transfer window, reports Marca

The reigning La Liga champions are finalising a streamlined budget, and will not sanction spending unless further sales are made. 

Atletico seal agreement for Kondogbia

2020-10-31T23:35:44Z

Jones fears for Man Utd departure plans

2020-10-31T23:25:09Z

Manchester United outcast Phil Jones fears that his planned move to Burnley may fall through, claims the Daily Star

Jones has been linked to a loan switch to Turf Moor in January, but the planned takeover of the Clarets could scupper those chances.

Liverpool monitoring teenage Ajax star

2020-10-31T23:15:00Z

Defender had trial at Anfield in 2018

Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Ajax's teenage defensive promise Perr Schuurs, according to the Mirror

Schuurs, 19, strutted his stuff at Anfield during a trial two years ago and impressed in the clubs' recent Champions League meeting.

Perr Schuurs Ajax 11232019
