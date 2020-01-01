Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool monitoring teenage Ajax star Schuurs

Former head coach Quique Setien believes Lionel Messi is hard to manage, adding that the Argentine's enormous reputation meant he was difficult for the coach to criticise while in charge at Camp Nou.

Setien took over Barca in January after the club sacked Ernesto Valverde, but the ex- manager lasted just over six months in the post before he too was relieved of his duties in August.

Barca's stunning 8-2 defeat in the was the final straw for Setien, who completed a season at Camp Nou that saw the club fail to win a trophy.

