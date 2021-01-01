Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea idol Terry set for first managerial role

Celtic's £11.5 million sale of Jeremie Frimpong to Bayer Leverkusen is a good deal for all concerned, says Danny Mills.

Mills told Football Insider: “It’s a great price and I’m sure Celtic are thinking ‘Ooh, £11m? Do we really need him? We’re not going to win the league this year. So you know what, £11m, we’ll take that.

“It probably suits all parties in the current climate.”