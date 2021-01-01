Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal's Bellerin eager to make PSG leap

Liverpool sign 17-year-old to first pro contract
Sean Wilson has signed his first professional contract with the Reds
The 17-year-old defender has been at the Academy since the age of seven
Kroos: Alaba can star at Real Madrid
Toni Kroos, once a Bayern Munich player himself, has tapped Bavarian centre-back David Alaba to be an influential force next year at Real Madrid.
Alaba has already announced he will leave Germany this summer, and it's been widely reported that Real Madrid have essentially locked up his signing.
Four clubs contact Aguero about free transfer (Mirror)
Man City's longtime striker has significant interest from leagues outside England
The Mirror says the following four clubs are in contact with Sergio Aguero over a free transfer this summer: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan.
He is widely expected to depart Manchester City in the coming window when his contract expires, but his destination remains a mystery.
Atlanta Utd announce Ibarra
Welcome our newest addition
Franco Ibarra is ready to represent the badge
DETAILS: https://t.co/rzeCBU3O9H
Suarez reveals Barcelona discussion before transfer
Luis Suarez said in an interview with France Football that he felt disrespected just before leaving Barcelona for Atletico Madrid last summer, with the doubts he received about his playing ability fueling him to great heights this season.
Arsenal's Bellerin eager to make PSG leap (CBS)
The right-back was courted by Ligue 1's giant last summer, and it seems a move might finally be completed in the next window
Hector Bellerin is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, CBS reports, with Paris Saint-Germain the leading destination for a right-back "eager" to move on from England.
PSG were in the hunt for the Spaniard in 2020 until manager Mikel Arteta helped convince him to stay with the Gunners for another season. Arteta might not be so lucky this time around - Barcelona and several Serie A clubs apparently hold interest in the defender.
Arsenal were reportedly offered up to €28.8 million ($35m) for Bellerin about six months ago.