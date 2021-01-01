Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea plot summer bid for Gladbach star Hofmann

Konsa's links to Liverpool & Spurs laughed off by Smith
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has laughed off reports linking Liverpool and Tottenham with moves for defender Ezri Konsa.
Leicester join Soumare race
Leicester have joined the race to sign Lille midfielder Boubacary Soumare, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The 21-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2022 and a host of clubs are reported to be interested, but the Foxes are ready to open talks.
'Klopp has to sign a goalscorer, Origi isn't good enough'
Jurgen Klopp has been urged to sign a new striker by Jamie Carragher, who says current backup Divock Origi is "nowhere near good enough".
Lille rivalling Rangers for Sakala
Lille are competing with Rangers to sign Zambia international Fashion Sakala, according to the Daily Record.
The 23-year-old forward is out of contract at KV Oostende at the end of this season.
Sakala has scored 13 goals in 24 league games in Belgium this season.
Shawcross leaves Stoke with Inter Miami move near
Ryan Shawcross has left Stoke after 14 years at the club, amid reports he is set to sign for Inter Miami.
After 14 years of outstanding service with Stoke City, we can confirm that Ryan Shawcross has left the Club.— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 19, 2021
Ryan and his family will always be welcome at the bet365 Stadium and he departs with the best wishes of everyone at the Club.#SCFC 🔴⚪️
Man City deny making offer for Messi
Manchester City say they have made no offers for Lionel Messi with the Barcelona forward’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.
It has been reported that the Premier League leaders made a revised approach to Messi but a club spokesperson has told Goal that the speculation is not true and that there have been no talks.
Kepa ‘never thought about leaving Chelsea’
Kepa Arrizabalaga claims to have “never thought about leaving Chelsea” and had “no problem” with Frank Lampard despite being dropped by the former Blues boss.
The Spanish goalkeeper has told Tiempo de Juego: “With Lampard there had been no problem. I haven’t given my best version [and] it is true that I have not played how I wanted to play.”
Real want Odegaard as Haaland bargaining tool
Real Madrid intend to welcome Martin Odegaard back onto their books, reports Mundo Deportivo, as they want him to help lure Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund.
The Norway international midfielder is currently taking in a loan spell at Arsenal, but will be returned to Santiago Bernabeu and used as a bargaining tool in the Blancos' efforts to land his fellow countryman.
Man City expected to complete double Fluminense raid
Manchester City are, according to Netflu, expected to complete a double raid on Fluminense for Kayky and Metinho.
The Premier League heavyweights are recruiting with one eye on the future and believe value can be found in two promising Brazilian teenagers.
Haaland's release clause could top €100m
Erling Haaland's release clause at Borussia Dortmund could be substantially higher than previously thought.
According to Bild, in 2022 Haaland would be available for 'over €100 million (£87m/$121m)'.
Previously, it was thought Haaland's clause stood at €75m (£65m/$91m).
Sampaoli nearing Marseille move
Jorge Sampaoli is getting closer to taking over as manager of Marseille, FootMercato reports.
The former Argentina and Chile boss is expected to leave current club Atletico Mineiro at the end of the Brazilian league season this month.
Barcelona rejected Alaba over wage demands
Barcelona wanted to sign David Alaba in 2018-19 but pulled out of a deal due to his wage demands, claims Mundo Deportivo.
It is reported Alaba's wages at Bayern would have made him Barca's second highest earner behind Lionel Messi.
Mewis undecided on Man City future
USWNT star Sam Mewis says she still hasn't decided whether to extend her stay at Manchester City beyond the end of the season.
"It is still too early but I definitely have a lot of good options," Mewis told Sky Sports.
"Whatever ends up happening, it's a win-win. I've enjoyed my time here a lot so far and we'll see what happens."
Arsenal missed chance at nabbing Mbappe for free
Eintracht Frankfurt tie Bordner to professional contract
Homegrown goalkeeper Elias Bördner signs a professional contract. ✍️🦅#SGE— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) February 18, 2021
Sporting consider Esgaio bid
Sporting are in the market for a new midfielder and are plotting a bid for Belenenses player Tiago Esgaio.
O Jogo reports the Portuguese side are monitoring the 25-year-old as a replacement for Pedro Porro, who is on loan from Manchester City.
Napoli and Fiorentina eye Spezia coach Italiano
Spezia coach’s Vincenzo Italiano is on the rise amid his side’s strong performances.
The 43-year-old lifted them from Serie B to Serie A in his first season and they currently sit 13th in the table.
He could soon be on his way to a bigger club, however, as Calciomercato.it claims Napoli and Fiorentina are considering him should they decide to change coaches soon.
Betis make Tokoz offer
Real Betis have offered Besiktas midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz a contract, AS reports.
The 24-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has refused all of the Turkish side’s offers to extend.Betis hope to snap him up this summer with an offer of a €1.5 million salary.
Porto sign Pepe from Gremio
Porto have reached an agreement with Brazilian side Gremio for 23-year-old winger Pepe.
He will spend the rest of the season at Gremio and then move to Portugal in the summer on a five-year contract.
Chelsea target Gladbach star Hofmann (Bild)
Midfielder tipped to leave Bundesliga side in the summer
Chelsea have their eye on Borussia Monchengladbach star Jonas Hofmann, says Bild.
The 28-year-old midfielder has been tipped to leave Gladbach in the summer transfer window and could be available for around £14 million ($20m).
Everton make contact with Juventus midfielder Rabiot (Il Bianconero)
Serie A giants demanding €30 million
Everton have made contact with Adrien Rabiot over a possible summer move, Il Bianconero reports.
The Toffees have made the Juventus midfielder their top target for the summer transfer window but the Bianconeri are holding out for around €30 million (£26m/$36m).Everton are also eyeing Roma’s Gianluca Mancini.
Man City lower Messi contract offer (The Sun)
Five-year contract drops from £600m to £430m
Manchester City have reduced the salary they are willing to offer Lionel Messi, says The Sun.
The Premier League side hope to reunite the Argentine with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola when he leaves Camp Nou this summer.
They were originally offering Messi a £600m ($838m) deal, but have lowered it to £430m ($600m) because of the financial climate.
Crystal Palace monitor Mohamed
Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on Galatasaray striker Mostafa Mohamed, according to Haberturk.
The 23-year-old joined on loan from Zamalek in January and will be signed on a permanent basis this summer.
But Palace could swoop in to lure him away as they look to add goals to the team.