Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd's €150m Fati bid rejected by Barca

Aguero in the dark over Man City future (The Times)
Argentine unsure on next career steps
Sergio Aguero has admitted that he does not know if he will stay at Manchester City beyond the end of the current campaign, per The Times.
The Argentine, one of the club's long-standing players, has seen himself phased out of regular contention by Pep Guardiola across an injury-hit term and has not started a game since October.
The 32-year-old has confirmed that he has no plans to retire but has added that he does not know if he will stay at City, who he has helped to drive to multiple trophies up front over the past decade.
Balogun set for Rangers extension
Leon Balogun is set to extend his Rangers contract after the Scottish outfit were impressed by his showings, says Football Insider.
The Nigeria international's current deal ends at the close of this season.
But Steven Gerrard will look to pin the 32-year-old down for a longer stay at Ibrox following his arrival from Wigan Athletic last year.
Besiktas aim to tie Larin down
Besiktas want to tie down Cyle Larin to a long-term deal as Premier League clubs swirl overhead, per Milliyet.
The Canada international has been in fine form for the Turkish giants.
But with Everton and West Brom linked with a move for his services, they want to ward off a hasty exit.
Burton sign up Fondop
✍️ Burton Albion are delighted to confirm the signing of striker Mike Fondop on a contract until the end of the season!⠀— Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) February 20, 2021

Welcome to Burton Albion, Mike! Read more from our new signing via the club website.⠀
Welcome to Burton Albion, Mike! Read more from our new signing via the club website.⠀
Bertrand dodging Saints extension
Ryan Bertrand is dragging his heels over a contract extension at Southampton amid interest from Leicester, says Caught Offside.
The former Chelsea man has been with Saints since an initial loan in 2014 became a full-time move.
The England international however is slow on penning a new deal at St Mary's Stadium, with talk that the Foxes are after his services.
Bernat on Barca radar (L'Equipe)
Spain star could end stay at PSG
Barcelona could be poised to make a move for Juan Bernat if the Spain international does not extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain, per L'Equipe.
The 27-year-old has missed most of the current campaign through injury and though reports have suggested a lengthy extension in France, the club are apparently still undecided.
As such, Ronald Koeman would be keen to bring him back to his home country and take him in at Camp Nou.
De Ketelaere dreams of playing abroad amid Milan links
Club Brugge midfielder Charles De Ketelaere has admitted that he harbours an ambition to test himself abroad amid interest from Serie A giants AC Milan and Lazio.
The teenage prodigy enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Pro League outfit last term, and has carried his form across into the current campaign, earning his first senior cap for Belgium in November last year.
De Ketelaere, reportedly valued at €25 million (£22m/$30m), is contracted through to June 2023 with Brugge, and says that he is not in a hurry to leave the club - but has acknowledged that he would love to play outside of his homeland in the future.
Giannetti on Atlanta radar
Atlanta United are after Velez Sarsfield centre-back Lautaro Giannetti, per The Athletic.
Giannetti, a 2016 Olympic squad member for Argentina, is wanted by the MLS outfit to help shore up their defence.
He has spent his whole career with the Argentine outfit.
NYCFC chase Romania youth star Matan
New York City FC are after Romania youth international Alex Matan, per GSP.
The club already have one Romania international on their books in Alexandru Mitrita and now look set to bring in his countryman.
Matan is currently with FC Viitorul.
Shinnie signs permanent Charlton deal
🤝 Andrew Shinnie's loan from @LutonTown has now become a permanent move with the midfielder signing a deal until the end of the season. #cafc— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 19, 2021
Celtic close in on Robert
Celtic look to have the edge in the race to sign Thomas Robert from Airdrie, The Scottish Sun claims.
The 20-year-old quit Montpellier’s youth system last year to move to Scotland, and looks to be rewarded for his gamble with a move to a top-flight club.
Rangers were also in the mix to sign him, but he looks more likely to head to their cross-city rivals as things stand.
Meza leaves Atlanta on loan
Fernando Meza loaned out to Defensa y Justicia.https://t.co/fA1PzY3unv— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 19, 2021
Burchall snubs Bournemouth stay
Ajani Burchall has turned down an extended deal at Bournemouth amid interest from Premier League big hitters, per The Sun.
The 16-year-old had previously been linked with interest from Arsenal and West Ham.
But his choice to turn down a scholarship deal with the Cherries confirms that he is unlikely to stay with the Championship outfit.
Sampaoli to join Marseille on deal through 2023
Jorge Sampaoli will take over as Marseille manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal, reports Andersinho Marques.
The former Argentina and Chile boss will leave current club Atletico Mineiro at the end of the Brazilian league season this month.
Milik has €12m exit clause at Marseille
Marseille forward Arkadiusz Milik has a €12 million (£10m/$14.5m) buy-out clause included in his Marseille contract, reports Calciomercato.
Milik joined the French side from Napoli last month on a loan through the end of next season, but he could be off again in the summer should his clause be met.
The Poland international has scored one goal in two games for Marseille thus far.
Dortmund want to sell Sancho and keep Haaland
Both players have been linked with big-money moves away
Borussia Dortmund would prefer to sell Jadon Sancho and keep Erling Haaland this summer, reports Bild.
European giants are closely following the progress of both stars, but Dortmund are more determined to keep the prolific Norwegian striker.
Huddersfield in pursuit of Morrison
Huddersfield are considering signing Ravel Morrison on a free transfer.
Terriers boss Carlos Corberan told BBC West Yorkshire: "Right now I know he is one option we are allowed to consider.
"With the new Brexit rules everything changed because you don't have the same option of player.
"We are analysing if these players can help the team and improve the squad."
Levy to make Mourinho decision after the season
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will make a decision on Jose Mourinho's future after the season is over, reports ESPN.
Speculation has continued over Mourinho's future as Spurs have struggled in the Premier League.
But the Portuguese manager will have until the end of the season to prove his worth with Tottenham.
Tuchel: No decision has been made on Giroud's future
Thomas Tuchel says that Olivier Giroud's future remains uncertain as the forward's contract winds down.
The German manager says that he has not been at Chelsea long enough to make a final decision on Giroud's status.
FC Cincy pursuing Scott
FC Cincinnati is looking to sign American midfielder Kyle Scott from Newcastle, according to the Post Cincy.
Scott joined Newcastle from Chelsea in 2019 but has not yet made a senior appearance for the club.
The midfielder previously spent time on loan with Dutch side Telstar where he scored two goals in 14 appearances after making one first-team appearance for Chelsea.
Arsenal set to rival Barcelona for youngster
Arsenal are prepared to challenge Barcelona to sign Sevilla youngster Bryan Gil, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Gil has a £35 million (€40m/$42m) release clause, but that seems set to change as the winger nears a new deal with Sevilla.
Should he sign that deal, which would run through 2025, Arsenal would be unlikely to be able to afford a move.
Barca turned down €150m Fati offer from Man Utd (Mundo Deportivo)
The Spanish winger was one of several players targeted this summer
Barcelona turned down a €150 million (£130m/$182m) offer for Ansu Fati from Manchester United during the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The club also opted to decline offers for Pedri and Francisco Trincao this summer as well, with Bayern one club after the former.
Former Montreal star Piatti bound for Racing
Ignacio Piatti is set to sign with Argentine side Racing, reports ESPN.
The 36-year-old winger had previously been linked with a move back to MLS.
Piatti tallied 66 goals and 35 assists across 135 games (130 starts) with Montreal between 2014 and 2019.
Liverpool sign Jagielka's son
Liverpool have signed Phil Jagielka's 13-year-old son Zac, according to the Daily Mail.
The elder Jagielka made 385 appearances for Everton during his 12 seasons at Goodison Park, but his son, who plays up top, will now join the Reds' Under-14 team.
Orlando near deal for winger
Orlando City are nearing a deal to sign Heracles winger Silvester van der Water, according to Algemeen Dagblad.
Van der Water won’t be available for selection for Heracles' league match against RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.
The winger has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 59 matches across all competitions for Heracles over the last three seasons.