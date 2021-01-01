Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid accept Ramos will leave

AC Milan want to sign on-loan Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot on a permanent deal, reports CalcioMercato.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the current number one right-back at Old Trafford and United are said to be looking for an alternative on the transfer market.

It is claimed Milan hope to sign Dalot for less than the £19 million ($24m) United paid to sign him from Porto in 2018.