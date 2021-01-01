Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham halt Conte talks

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Antonio Conte Inter Borussia Monchengladbach
Getty Images

Balbuena exit confirmed

2021-06-04T23:30:00Z

Bale leaning toward retirement (Marca)

2021-06-04T22:55:00Z

The Wales star could announce his decision following the European Championship

Gareth Bale is now leaning toward retirement this summer after Euro 2020 and could look to end his contract with Real Madrid early, writes Marca.

His up-and-down year at Tottenham ended on a positive note, but he is said to be tired of the demands of club football.

Gareth Bale Tottenham 2020-21
Getty Images

Ipswich sign Evans on free transfer

2021-06-04T22:45:00Z

Sarri and Lazio getting 'closer and closer'

2021-06-04T22:35:00Z

Maurizio Sarri is on the verge of becoming Lazio's next manager, with talks getting "closer and closer", according to Sky Sport Italia.

His annual salary could be between €3 and €3.5 million (including bonuses).

Lazio recently saw Filippo Inzaghi leave the post for Inter.

Tevez announces Boca departure

2021-06-04T22:20:00Z

Boca Juniors idol Carlos Tevez has confirmed that he will be leaving the Argentine giants with immediate effect, as he is mentally "not ready" to compete right now.

However, he has not officially announced his football retirement, saying he could change his mind about football in a few months.

Read the full story on Goal!

Tottenham halt Conte talks

2021-06-04T22:00:00Z

The Italian manager no longer appears the frontrunner for Spurs' dugout vacancy

Tottenham have cut off talks with manager Antonio Conte, according to The Telegraph.

They had reportedly considered Conte their top option to replace Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis after the Italian had led Inter to a Serie A title.

Mauricio Pochettino has also been mentioned as a potential hire, though Paris Saint-Germain appear keen on keeping him.