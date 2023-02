David Moyes says Declan Rice will command a transfer fee much greater than the £106 million record Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez.

The England midfielder is tipped to make a big money move this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United said to be among the teams after him.

But Moyes says he will smash the British record transfer fee that Chelsea set when they brought Fernandez to Stamford Bridge in January.

