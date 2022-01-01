Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich demand €60m for Barcelona target Lewandowski

Strootman to exit Marseille
Kevin Strootman's not in Olympique Marseille plans for next season. Talks ongoing with Hellas Verona to find an agreement - sport director Marroccu already had Strootman with him in the past. 🇳🇱🇫🇷 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022
OM are still keen on Bryan Gil and Nuno Tavares but only at their conditions.
Arsenal to table improved Raphinha bid (Sky Sports)
Arsenal are set to put an improved bid for Leeds United winger Raphinha on the table, per Sky Sports News.
The Gunners have already seen one official bid knocked back for the Brazil international but are expected to come back with a second offer shortly.
It comes amid reports that they have confirmed a deal for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, while rival Barcelona continue to stall over a swoop for Raphinha.
Wijnaldum could cut PSG stay short
🚨 Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will be allowed to leave Paris St-Germain this summer. #PSG pic.twitter.com/wnlcly7PBR— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 25, 2022
Pogba joins Mohun Bagan
F. Pogba is Green Maroon 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/diuxLL9j1N— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) June 25, 2022
Anderlecht close to Esposito
Anderlecht are closing on deal to sign former Basel striker Sebastiano Esposito on loan with buy option from Inter, new manager Mazzú approved the deal. 🇮🇹🇧🇪 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022
There’s nothing decided for Lucien Agoumé. No agreement with Italian clubs despite rumours, it’s still open.
Newcastle, Aston Villa & Everton ready to pounce on Soucek
Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton are plotting bids for West Ham star Tomas Soucek.
The Sun reports the West Ham star is hesitating over a contract extension with the London side and their Premier League rivals are ready to make offers for him.
Carroll snubbed by Club Brugge
Andy Carroll will not be joining Club Brugge this summer.
The Daily Mail reports the Belgian side have decided not to sign the striker because his physical and mental conditions are not suitable to their project.
Spurs stall in Spence bid
Tottenham could drop their interest in Djed Spence.
The Sun reports the Premier League side do not want to meet Middlesbrough's £15 million asking price for the full-back.
Bayern demand €60m for Lewandowski (Sky Sport)
Bavarians may finally be willing to sell striker, but only at a steep cost
Bayern Munich have told Barcelona that they will have to pay around €60 million (£52m/$63m to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.
Sky Sport in Germany reports the Bundesliga champions have decided that they are wiling to part ways with the Poland star, but only for the right price.
So far, the Catalan side's latest offers have fallen short of the Bavarian team's demands.
Arsenal agree £45m Gabriel Jesus deal
Arsenal have agreed a £45 million ($55m) deal with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus.
GOAL can confirm the two teams have come to an agreement that will see the Brazilian attacker make the move to north London.