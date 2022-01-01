Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City target Atletico Madrid left-back Lodi

Inter are looking at Jean-Clair Todibo as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar, reports Foot Mercato.

The club has not ruled out the sale of Skriniar and are now assessing options to potentially replace him.

Todibo is one, but he's still drawing interest from PSG and Chelsea, which further complicates Inter's pursuit as they also look at Manuel Akanji, Merih Demiral and Nikola Milenkovic.