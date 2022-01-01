Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus confident of Pogba deal

Canada manager drawing interest from England
Canada manager John Herdman is drawing interest from England club teams, reports the Mirror.
QPR, Blackburn and Burnley are among the clubs interested in Herman, who came up in the Sunderland academy during his playing days.
After leading Canada's women's team to the Olympics, Herdman has built the men's program, helping Canada reach the World Cup in Qatar.
Juventus confident of Pogba deal (Mirror)
Midfielder could return to former Turin club
Juventus believe they are favourites to sign Paul Pogba, according to the Mirror.
Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running to sign Pogba, while Real Madrid are also considering pursuing the France star.
Juventus, though, are ready to offer £160,000-a-week with bonuses and a signing-on fee, which they believe will be enough to sign Pogba this summer.
Rice to turn down West Ham's latest offer
Declan Rice is set to reject West Ham's latest contract offer, according to ESPN.
The club is still expecting to keep hold of Rice this summer, despite the fact that the midfielder has turned down multiple offers.
The latest offer is an eight-year deal that would tie him to the club through 2030.
Coutinho takes massive pay cut to seal permanent Villa move
Philippe Coutinho has agreed a pay cut of over 70% to complete his £17m move to #avfc from Barcelona. Coutinho was desperate to stay at Villa and now fits in with the club's wage structure. Big summer still ahead— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 12, 2022
Clubs chasing the next Lautaro
Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham, Inter and Milan are chasing Charly Alcaraz, a player hailed as the next Lautaro Martinez.
According to Marca, the 19-year-old Racing star is becoming a hot commodity, with Wolves and PSV also interested.
Alcaraz is under contract until 2026, and Racing would request a massive fee from any European team interested.
Man Utd starlet Garnacho set for new deal
Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho is set to be rewarded with a new contract, reports the Daily Mail.
The teenager was named the club's Young Player of the Year and made his first-team debut against Chelsea last month.
He scored twice in Man Utd's FA Youth Cup triumph and is now set to be rewarded with a new contract.