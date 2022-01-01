Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Dembele officially a free agent

Maldini to stay on as Milan director

2022-06-30T22:55:45.000Z

Boca make formal approach for Chile star Vidal

2022-06-30T22:45:21.000Z

Raphinha and Leeds at impasse over Brazil star's future

2022-06-30T22:35:50.000Z

The future of Leeds United's Brazil star Raphinha remains uncertain, with club and player in disagreement over where his next transfer destination lies.

Raphinha is set on a move to Barcelona, who reached an accord with the winger back in May.

But GOAL can reveal that his employers favour Chelsea's bid, leading to an impasse between the two parties.

Dembele is officially a free agent

2022-06-30T22:25:30.000Z

Star's contract at Barca expired on June 30

As of Friday Ousmane Demble is officially unattached.

The Barcelona striker's contract expired on June 30 and no extension was signed to stay at Camp Nou.

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the striker while there is still an offer from Barca on the table, per Sport, though if he resigns now it will count as a new signing for the Catalans.

Man City set to finalise £45m Phillips signing

2022-06-30T22:15:48.000Z

Manchester City are set to complete a £45 million move for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, reports the Daily Mail.

Phillips returned from holiday on Thursday and could sign as soon as the following day once he has completed a medical at his new club.