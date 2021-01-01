Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona's tiny transfer budget revealed

Barcelona's tiny transfer budget revealed (ESPN)
The Blaugrana will give new coach Xavi almost nothing to work with
Barcelona will have a January transfer budget below €10 million, reports ESPN, as costs related to the sacking of Ronald Koeman have chipped away at the club's already strained resources.
That leaves manager Xavi Hernandez with few paths toward meaningful player acquisitions outside of loan deals at a time his team sits ninth in La Liga.
England offer Southgate massive pay rise
England have offered Gareth Southgate a massive pay rise that would double his current earnings, writes the Sun.
Under the reported deal, the manager would receive £6 million per year, with the Three Lions hopeful that would be enough to prevent a Premier League club from hiring him.
Toronto lead Insigne chase
Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne will have many suitors should he leave Napoli next summer, but MLS club Toronto FC lead the way, says Calciomercato.
Fellow Azzurri player Sebastian Giovinco previously made a successful move to Toronto, which may pave the way for Insigne.
Newcastle could target Rabiot
Newcastle could target Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the coming transfer window, claims Tuttosport.
The Magpies are said to be eager to make a splash and would welcome the high-profile France star to their ranks.
Newton Aycliffe appoint Atkinson
Newton Aycliffe Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Brian Atkinson as our new manager.https://t.co/49RAyP5eY1— Newton Aycliffe FC (@NAycliffeFC) November 11, 2021
Welcome back to the club, Brian.#WelcomeBrian💙 pic.twitter.com/uY1swvROnn
Barcelona prioritise loans with buy options
Barcelona have prioritised loans with options to buy this January as they look to find quick fixes to their struggling squad despite their ongoing financial woes, according to Marca.
They also understand that they may need to add players on the fringes of European rivals as their capacity to bring in superstars is limited.