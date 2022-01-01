Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City want Haaland & De Jong

Manchester City want to complete deals for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer - according to The Sun.

The Premier League champions are confident of winning the race for Haaland ahead of Real Madrid with the striker happy to agree to personal terms on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

De Jong, meanwhile, has long been admired by City boss Pep Guardiola, and Barca may be tempted to sell if the Manchester outfit launch a bid as they continue to try and cut costs.