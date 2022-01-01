Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City want Haaland & De Jong

Chicago Fire confirm Mueller's arrival from Hibernian
✍️ Welcome home, @cmueller1662! #cf97— Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) May 5, 2022
Man City want Haaland & De Jong (The Sun)
Manchester City want to complete deals for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer - according to The Sun.
The Premier League champions are confident of winning the race for Haaland ahead of Real Madrid with the striker happy to agree to personal terms on a move to the Etihad Stadium.
De Jong, meanwhile, has long been admired by City boss Pep Guardiola, and Barca may be tempted to sell if the Manchester outfit launch a bid as they continue to try and cut costs.
Orlando City announce Gaston Gonzalez signing
NEWS: Orlando City SC Acquires Argentinian Forward Gastón González.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) May 5, 2022
More Details 📝 https://t.co/PmP5xDxODA#VamosOrlando | #DaleMiAmor pic.twitter.com/6tI65sMkdV
Mbappe's mother rubbishes PSG extension reports
Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamary has labelled reports that the Paris Saint-Germain star has agreed to a two-year contract extension "completely false".
As it stands, Mbappe is set to become a free agent when his current deal at Parc des Princes expires on June 30, and he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.
GOAL has confirmed that PSG have stepped up talks over a renewal, but no agreement has been reached as of yet, which his mother has now come out to reiterate publically.
Read the full story here.