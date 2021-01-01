Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January

Man Utd will look to cash in on the England man before he can leave on a free

Jesse Lingard is set for a £10 million ($13m) transfer to West Ham in January, reports The Sun.

Lingard starred on loan for the Hammers last term, but Man Utd rejected their offer to buy him permanently in the summer.

But with Lingard's contract at Old Trafford entering its final months, the club are ready to cash in rather than let him walk on a free.