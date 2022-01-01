Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make big Haaland push

Inter lead Frattesi race
#Inter leading the race to sign Davide #Frattesi from #Sassuolo. #Juventus and #ASRoma (they have the 30% on the future sale) have also asked info for the italian midfielder. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 13, 2022
De Vrij future remains uncertain
In the next days Stefan #DeVrij’s agents will meet #Inter to discuss his future. The centre-back would like to renew the contract after the promise of the last year to extend until 2025. If arrives a bid around 20M, he could be sold. Inter have chosen #Bremer as replacement https://t.co/gA7pWqH3rY— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 13, 2022
Man City make big Haaland push (Romano)
Direct talks have occurred between the club and player
Manchester City are pushing to sign Erling Haaland. They’re making big effort. Direct contacts now ongoing. Pep Guardiola wants him ‘at all costs’ ⭐️🇳🇴 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2022
The race is still OPEN, Real Madrid included.
No decision yet. It’s only up to Erling.
📲 More: https://t.co/zDdwiW48PT pic.twitter.com/j86GlPGiQp
Juve set to extend Perin
Juventus are set to complete the contract extension for Mattia Perin until June 2025. 📑⚪️ #Juventus @romeoagresti— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2022
Juan Cuadrado’s contract has been automatically extended until June 2023 - but Juventus want to find different kind of agreement on salary and lenght of contract.