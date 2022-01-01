Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool not looking to land Pulisic

Chelsea considering de Ligt
Chelsea are interested in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, reports Sky Sports.
The 22-year-old has a £103 million (€120 million) release clause in his contract at Juventus, which expires in 2024, and the club will only consider offers close to that figure.
Given the departures of Antonio Rudger and Andreas Christensen this summer, Chelsea are eager to bring in defensive reinforcements.
Hoever completes season-long loan to PSV
Wolves value Barca and Man Utd target Neves at £70m
The Telegraph reports that Wolves will demand £70 million from any club interested in signing Ruben Neves.
European giants Manchester United and Barcelona are both said to be interested in the Portuguese international.
The 25-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Wolves, which he signed in 2018.
Tottenham end Jesus interest as Arsenal close in
According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have withdrawn from the race for Gabriel Jesus, leaving Arsenal to complete the transfer of their priority attacking target.
Spurs are looking to strengthen their forward line this transfer window and have expressed strong interest in Raphinha and Richarlison over Jesus.
Haller completes Dortmund medical
🛬 Der #BVB macht Nägel mit Köpfen! Sebastien #Haller ist am Donnerstagmittag in #Dortmund eingetroffen, um den Medizincheck zu absolvieren. Anschließend wird er seinen Vertrag unterzeichnen: https://t.co/sc5n9ObSfG (Foto: @RN_Florian) pic.twitter.com/N3wxhKM7Dv— Ruhr Nachrichten BVB (@RNBVB) June 23, 2022
Newcastle pull out of Hugo Ekitike deal
Newcastle United have withdrawn their bid to sign French talent Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims, according to 90min.
Personal terms had been agreed upon with the 20-year-old, and Newcastle's bid had been accepted by Reims.
However, negotiations with the player's agent, who demanded additional costs and payments, proved too difficult to overcome, and therefore Newcastle have now backed out of the deal.
Liverpool youngster Koumetio makes loan move to Austria Vienna
Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio has completed a loan move to Austria Vienna, subject to international clearance.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 23, 2022
Nkunku extends Leipzig contract until 2026
Viele Grüße aus Paris 📬🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Tn4bzSm7jj— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) June 23, 2022
Man City set to sign second choice keeper Moreno
According to Kicker, Ortega Moreno is set to join Manchester City and become the Premier League champions' second choice goalkeeper behind Ederson.
The 29-year-old has been Arminia Bielefeld's first choice goalkeeper since re-joining them in 2017, however his contract with the German club has now expired, making him a free agent.
Witsel set to join Atletico Madrid
Axel Witsel's set to join Atlético Madrid on a free move, full agreement in place. Paperworks ready, contract will be valid until June 2023. Here we go. ⚪️🔴🤝 #Atleti @MatteMoretto— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022
Simeone wanted Witsel to replace Herrera in the team for this season.
Liverpool not looking to land Pulisic (CBS Sports)
Liverpool may be in the market for another attacker, with Sadio Mane departing, but CBS Sports claims that no interest has been shown in Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.
The USMNT star has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time, with his qualities considered to be perfect for Jurgen Klopp, but no approach from Merseyside has been made.
Date set for Sterling transfer decision
Raheem Sterling will make a decision on his future before Manchester City head to the United States for a pre-season tour, reports the Manchester Evening News.
With the England international forward attracting interest from Chelsea, he has until the middle of July in which to make a definitive call on his transfer intentions.
Hoever leaves Wolves for PSV loan
Back in his home country with @premierleague experience 💼— PSV (@PSV) June 23, 2022
Chelsea & Spurs put off by Saint-Maximin asking price
Chelsea and Tottenham have shown interest in Newcastle winger, but the Daily Mail claims that both sides have been put off by the Magpies' asking price.
Two London rivals are said to have been informed than an enigmatic French winger would cost £40 million ($49m) in the summer transfer window.
Forest closing in on Man Utd keeper Henderson
Express Sport claims that Dean Henderson is close to completing a loan move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest.
The Reds had been hoping to include a purchase option in that agreement, but those at Old Trafford have asked for such a clause to be removed and a compromise has now been reached.
Pepe wants to leave Arsenal
Nicolas Pepe is looking for a way out of Arsenal, claims football.london.
The Ivorian winger has struggled to make an impact with the Gunners on the back of a big-money move from Lille and is eager to start afresh elsewhere in a deal that could suit all parties.
Liverpool still hoping for Salah stay
With Sadio Mane gone, Liverpool remain determined to get Mohamed Salah tied down on a new contract.
The Liverpool Echo reports on that process, with the Reds hoping a compromise can be reached with a talismanic figure that allows him to remain at Anfield.
Lyon win Lepenant race
🦁 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣 🤝 𝙅𝙈𝘼 🦁#Lepenant2027 pic.twitter.com/yfmZmITzQa— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) June 22, 2022
Pogba closing in on Juve return (Romano)
Paul Pogba’s agent will meet with Juventus tomorrow to complete the negotiations for his comeback. It’s just matter of final details then deal will be signed. ⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
Pogba only wanted Juventus and he’s expected in Italy for medicals at the beginning of July. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/cu54M0w1Aj
Man Utd willing to sell Williams
Manchester United are happy to sell Brandon Williams, with the defender deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, per The Sun.
The full-back was a semi-regular presence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before spending last season on loan at Norwich.
But the 21-year-old could be shown the door in order to help him pick up regular game-time.
Liverpool loan Lewis to Newport
Newport County AFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of 𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗜𝗦 from Liverpool!— Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) June 22, 2022
Welcome, Adam! https://t.co/EBk375GKDw pic.twitter.com/vbLWUX38x2
Arsenal still after Jesus and Raphinha
Arsenal and Man City, still working on Gabriel Jesus deal. Talks also in progress on player side - takes some time as it’s big deal, with key details now discussed. 🇧🇷 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
ℹ️ Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. https://t.co/UmGp3uCg8E