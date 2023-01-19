Understand Konrad Laimer has finally signed his contract as new FC Bayern player starting from July 1. Deal done months ago and it’s now also sealed. 🚨🔴🇩🇪 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023
Official statement will be very soon, probably already this month. pic.twitter.com/D4Qi3QFhRS
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Tuchel in line to replace Conte at Tottenham
Summary
Laimer signs contract with Bayern
West Ham may put up Antonio for saleGetty Images
West Ham may consider offers for striker Michail Antonio if they get on board two strikers, according to Sky Sports News.
They are on the verge of signing Danny Ings from Aston Villa and have also submitted a bid worth £25m for Lorient’s Terem Moffi.
It is also reported that Antonio will not have a dearth of suitors if he is indeed put up for sale. Earlier this week, when asked about a potential departure, Antonio said: “My agent deals with all that and if something happens, something happens. Right now, I’m at West Ham and I have to pay attention to that. If something changes, it changes. We’ve got a striker in and are maybe looking at other strikers because, right now, we’re not doing it”.
Man Utd reject West Ham offer for MaguireGetty
Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from West Ham for Harry Maguire as they do not intend to let go of the England international, according to the Daily Mail.
Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and even left-back Luke Shaw is being preferred to him in central defence. Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag wants to keep the defender for the remainder of the season.
West Ham in talks to sign IngsGetty Images
West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, according to Sky Sports News.
The 30-year-old has been in decent form this campaign scoring six goals in 18 Premier League games. West Ham had earlier submitted a bid but saw the bid turned down.
Acid test for Moyes against EvertonGetty Images
David Moyes might be shown the door by West Ham if the Hammers go down to Everton on Saturday, according to Sky Sports.
West Ham spent £160m in last summer's transfer window but they are currently 18th in the table. If things do not go their away against the Toffees then the manager might be asked to leave.
Tuchel in line to replace Conte (Fichajes)Getty Images
Ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to replace Antonio Conte if the Italian leaves after the season, claims Fichajes.
Conte's contract ends in the summer and he has expressed mild irritation at Spurs' board.
Tuchel is said to be open to the Tottenham job after being sacked by Chelsea in September.
West Ham make Ings bidGetty Images
West Ham have bid for striker Danny Ings, according to The Telegraph.
Southampton and Everton are also said to be monitoring Aston Villa's leading scorer.
With Memphis Depay heading to Atletico Madrid, AS writes that Barcelona manager Xavi has identified Wolves' Goncalo Guedes as a replacement.
Here is the full breakdown of the situation with two weeks left in the transfer window.
Werner sends Chelsea advice to NkunkuGetty Images
Timo Werner warned Chelsea-linked team-mate Christopher Nkunku that the Stamford Bridge experience is very different from RB Leipzig.
"I can tell him about both positive and negative experiences, should he make the change," Werner told reporters. "At a club like [Chelsea], you don't play like you do at RB Leipzig because there's more competition. [That's] not just on a sporting level, but also on a different level mentally."