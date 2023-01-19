West Ham may consider offers for striker Michail Antonio if they get on board two strikers, according to Sky Sports News.

They are on the verge of signing Danny Ings from Aston Villa and have also submitted a bid worth £25m for Lorient’s Terem Moffi.

It is also reported that Antonio will not have a dearth of suitors if he is indeed put up for sale. Earlier this week, when asked about a potential departure, Antonio said: “My agent deals with all that and if something happens, something happens. Right now, I’m at West Ham and I have to pay attention to that. If something changes, it changes. We’ve got a striker in and are maybe looking at other strikers because, right now, we’re not doing it”.