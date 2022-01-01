Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca close on Dembele & Rapinha double signing

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Barca close on Dembele & Rapinha double signing (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-07-08T22:45:53.000Z

Lampard lines up two new Everton signings

2022-07-08T22:35:49.000Z

Everton boss Frank Lampard is keen to complete deals for two new faces, reports the Mirror.

Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters and Chelsea prospect Armando Broja are both close to Goodison Park, but Everton must first be cleared to resume spending by the Premier League.

Rooney set for DC United return

2022-07-08T22:25:33.000Z

Wayne Rooney is considering a surprise return to MLS and DC United, reports the Daily Mail.

Rooney resigned from Derby County this summer and could now become the head coach at the American club, where he enjoyed a spell as a player.

Alvarez leaves Argentina en route to become Man City player

2022-07-08T22:07:55.205Z