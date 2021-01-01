Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle eye Umtiti move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Samuel Umtiti Barcelona
Newcastle eye Umtiti move (The Sun)

2021-12-27T23:30:00.000Z

Newcastle are weighing up a move for Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, with the Magpies looking to flex their new financial muscle, per The Sun.

The Frenchman, a World Cup winner in 2018, has been cast to the fringes at Camp Nou and could be available for a relative cut-price purchase.

Eddie Howe's side, as such, could look to secure his services in the new year.

Torres eyes MLS switch

2021-12-27T23:00:00.000Z

Facundo Torres could be set to make the move to MLS, with the Uruguay international poised to head to Orlando, per ESPN.

The Penarol forward has impressed since breaking through in Montevideo and has caught the eye in North America.

Now, he could be poised for a leap to Florida as he looks to take the next step.

Bayern step up Raphinha pursuit

2021-12-27T00:00:00.000Z

Bayern Munich have picked up their pursuit of Leeds United's Raphinha, according to The Sun.

The Bundesliga heavyweights were linked with a move for the Brazil international earlier this month, joining Liverpool as a suitor for his services.

Leeds remain keen to keep hold of the winger but are aware that they may not be able to match the offers presented by some of Europe's biggest clubs.