Jurgen Klopp: “We have two long-term injuries up front. Last January, Luis Diaz came in which was very helpful for that part of the season” 🔴 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022
“Doing something similar this time, if it was a positive move - why not?”. pic.twitter.com/uPoT9Uj1tE
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Al-Nassr interested in signing N'Golo Kante
Getty
- -
Klopp hints at Liverpool signings in January
- -
Chelsea and Man Utd want Leeds goalkeeper Meslier
Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are set to compete for the signing of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier according to Media Foot.
David De Gea's current contract with the Red Devils expires next summer and while the club have the option of triggering an extension clause the two parties are yet to hold talks.
- -
Chelsea want Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
Chelsea have reportedly approached Real Sociedad over a possible transfer of their midfielder Martin Zubimendi according to GiveMeSport.
With Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's contracts expiring next summer, the Blues want to sign a midfielder. Zubimendi is currently valued at around £56m.
- -
Al-Nassr want N'Golo Kante (Foot Mercato)(C)Getty Images
Al-Nassr have shown interest in signing French midfielder N'Golo Kante for free next summer when his contract with Chelsea expires according to Foot Mercato.
Kante underwent a hamstring surgery in October and will remain out of action until February. The Saudi Arabian outfit will have to fight it out with giants FC Barcelona who are also keen on signing the midfielder next season.