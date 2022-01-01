Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus & Milan join battle for Lingard

Juventus & Milan join battle for Lingard (Mirror)
Winger has admirers in both Premier League & Serie A
Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is already preparing for life away from Old Trafford, reports the Mirror.
West Ham and Newcastle have been linked with a free transfer for the player this summer, while in Serie A Juventus, Milan and Roma are also interested.
Cagliari to make Bellanova move permanent
#Cagliari are ready to trigger the option to buy for Raoul #Bellanova to sign the right fullback from #Bordeaux on a permanent deal for €1M. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 9, 2022
Arsenal & Tottenham to fight over Maddison
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will go head-to-head over the signature of Leicester City's James Maddison, reports the Sun.
Maddison is rated at £60 million by the Foxes and could be up for sale this summer in order to free up funds for a squad overhaul.
Liverpool watch Fenerbahce wonderkid Guler
Liverpool will be among a host of European giants watching Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler this weekend, according to Fanatik.
The Reds' scouts will be present at Sunday's derby against Galatasaray to watch the 17-year-old, while representatives from the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Inter are also expected.
Gerrard plans summer clearout at Villa
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is planning a comprehensive squad reshuffle over the summer, according to the Mirror.
Up to eight first-teamers, including striker Danny Ings, will be made available, while a permanent move for Philippe Coutinho and approaches for Liverpool's Joe Gomez are among Gerrard's transfer objectives.