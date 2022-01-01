Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla prepare new Martial offer

Coutinho heads for Villa medical
Philippe Coutinho now traveling to England together with his family. He’s prepared to undergo his medical and sign his contract as new Aston Villa player. 🛩🇧🇷 #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022
Barcelona and Aston Villa have also included a buy option clause for €40m at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/buZdjLAARL
Galaxy move for Savanier
LA Galaxy are plotting a move for Teji Savanier, with the Montpellier captain on their wishlist, per Foot Mercato.
The 30-year-old, a steadfast presence in Ligue 1 since Nimes to promotion in 2018, has spent his whole career in his home country.
But the midfielder - a member of the France Olympic squad at Tokyo 2020 last year - could be set to make the switch to MLS now.
Sevilla prepare new Martial offer (Ekrem Konur)
La Liga side eye Man Utd star
🔥Sevilla FC will make a new offer for Anthony Martial to the Manchester United team. #MUFC #VamosSevilla— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 9, 2022
🔻VOLE🔻
🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/4K9WR7TEkJ
Boss Evans departs Gillingham
Club Statement. https://t.co/lQwLgmZUBR#Gills— Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) January 9, 2022
Cavani won't seek January exit - Rangnick
Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick he will not be pushing for a move away from Manchester United in the January transfer window.
The striker’s contract at Old Trafford is up at the end of the season and there has been plenty of speculation about his future with claims he would push to leave the club this month.
Sources dismissed reports linking the Uruguayan with a move to Barcelona as "agent noise" and Rangnick has made it clear he wants the 34-year-old to stay after talks with the forward.