Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ferguson makes Man Utd return

Felipe Gutierrez heading to Rapids
🚨Felipe Gutiérrez deja la UC y ficha por Colorado Rápids. 👇👇https://t.co/2YK7gIjaVw— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 29, 2022
Man Utd's Martinez bonus package revealed
Ajax will receive a pay-off every time Lisandro Martinez takes the field for Manchester United as part of the transfer that took the Argentine to Old Trafford.
The Mirror reports that United will pay out £56,000 a game for the first 30 games Martinez plays each season, which could set them back up to £1.7million per year for the five years his contract has to run.
Celta close on Mingueza deal
Celta Vigo are now closing on Óscar Mingueza deal. Negotiations at the final stages with Barcelona, set to be completed - and sell-on clause will be included. 🇪🇸🤝 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022
Mingueza will sign until June 2026, as per @josepcapdevila. pic.twitter.com/damwpPAJkc
Everton line up Gilmour approach
Everton are considering a bid for Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour, reports the Daily Mail.
The 21-year-old spent last season at Norwich City battling relegation and could be in line for another loan move, as Frank Lampard is keen on taking him to Goodison Park.
Ferguson makes Man Utd return (Daily Mail)
Sir Alex Ferguson is returning to Manchester United in an decision-making capacity for the first time since retiring as manager, reports the Daily Mail.
The legendary boss, who has acted as a non-executive director since 2013, will form part of a group that includes former CEO David Gill, iconic United captain Bryan Robson and current football director John Murtough which will advise Richard Arnold on a wide range of club matters, increasing his influence at Old Trafford.