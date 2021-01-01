Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sule on Chelsea's transfer wish list

Dortmund youth coordinator Lars Ricken has revealed that the Bundesliga club have won the race to sign Ajax youngster Julian Rijkhoff.

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund legend Ricken said: "We are happy to have won Julian Rijkhoff for Borussia Dortmund."

The 16-year-old forward has reportedly signed a three-year contract and scored nine goals in the Dutch Under-17 league during the 2020-21 season.