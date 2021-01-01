Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atleti bracing themselves for Trippier to Man Utd sale

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is hopeful that Leon Goretzka will sign a new deal, despite interest from Manchester United.

"I'm not involved enough that I have a say every day. I stay out of these issues," the coach said.

"Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident.

"There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension."